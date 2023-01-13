Diet fad culture: Empty calories versus nutri-dense foods

The language we employ to describe food affects our interactions with it, our feelings about it, how we feel about ourselves while eating it, and how harshly we judge others who consume it. When it comes to food, we all have different dietary preferences, but ultimately what matters is your well-being, which is directly affected by the foods you choose to eat on a daily basis.

Story continues below Advertisement

Diet culture is no stranger to praising certain foods while demonising others, and one way it achieves this is by naming and classifying foods to "vilify" some and highlight others’ superiority. We’ve all heard of names like “clean foods”, “dirty fasting techniques”, and anything else that feeds into the weight-loss fad culture. According to dietitian Katherine Metzelaark, nutritionist and owner of Bravespace Nutrition, foods consisting mostly or exclusively of sugar, fats or oils, as well as alcoholic beverages, contain what diet culture refers to as "empty calories“. Any carbohydrate that has undergone more processing and has less fibre in it is referred to as an “empty carb”. Frequently, these carbohydrates are contrasted with foods that are said to be "nutrient-dense" or "smart choices".

Lila Bruk, spokesperson for the Association for Dietetics in South Africa, unpacked the concept of empty calories and empty carbs for us. “The term ‘empty calories’ refers to the calories provided by foods and drinks that are high in calories, but provide little to no nutritional value.” Foods and beverages that are typically seen as containing empty calories are highly processed, high in sodium, high in sugar, poor in fibre, low in protein, and/or rich in saturated and/or trans fats.

Story continues below Advertisement

Foods with empty calories typically don't satisfy one for very long, making one more likely to become hungry again and make bad food decisions later in the day. Picture: Igor Ovsyannykov/Pexels. These foods typically don't satisfy one for very long, making one more likely to become hungry again and make bad food decisions later in the day. Sugary drinks, cakes, biscuits, candies, takeaway burgers and pies are a few examples of these items, explained Bruk. Bruk goes on to say that these foods are not necessarily dangerous if they are consumed infrequently. However, if they are eaten too regularly and consistently then they can increase the risk of obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and some cancers. One of the most popular wellness trends today is keeping track of your caloric intake. It is arguably an effective practice that enables you effectively to comprehend the nutritional benefits of each food you consume.

Story continues below Advertisement