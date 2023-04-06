How can we ensure we get enough magnesium in our diet?

Time to make some dietary changes to boost energy and build a healthy immune system?
While magnesium is considered a minor nutrient, it plays a significant role in your overall health and is essential to every function and tissue in the body.
Health expert Vanessa Ascencao notes that magnesium is an essential mineral the body needs to function and it is present in every cell and is used in hundreds of biochemical reactions to keep the body healthy.
“A lack of magnesium may cause an increase in muscle cramps, headaches, physical and mental fatigue, irritability and insomnia. Magnesium insufficiency has also been linked to health issues such as diabetes, hypertension and myocardial infarction. And studies show that low magnesium may even make vitamin D ineffective in the body, affecting calcium and phosphate levels,” says Ascencao.
“Magnesium deficiency is a growing issue due to poor diet and soil being farmed to the point of magnesium depletion. Deficiency can also be caused by health conditions such as Type 2 diabetes and digestive problems such as Crohn’s disease,” she adds.
How can we ensure that we get enough magnesium through our diet? Below Ascencao shares some of her tips.
Eat foods that are rich in magnesium, such as green leafy vegetables, beans and legumes, almonds and cashews, pumpkin and chia seeds, and avocados and bananas.
Increase intake of nutrient-rich, anti-inflammatory whole foods. These will help protect the gut, and optimised gut health can help ensure maximum benefits of digestion and nutrient absorption.
Try high-quality, bioavailable supplements like scientifically formulated Magnesium Trace Mineral Complex, which contains a full spectrum of magnesium, 72 ionic trace minerals and an advanced liposomal delivery system for greater absorption, or BetterYou Magnesium Oil transdermal spray.
And avoid alcohol, caffeine, refined sugar and processed food as these reduce magnesium in the body.
