How can we ensure we get enough magnesium in our diet?

While magnesium is considered a minor nutrient, it plays a significant role in your overall health and is essential to every function and tissue in the body.

Health expert Vanessa Ascencao notes that magnesium is an essential mineral the body needs to function and it is present in every cell and is used in hundreds of biochemical reactions to keep the body healthy.

“A lack of magnesium may cause an increase in muscle cramps, headaches, physical and mental fatigue, irritability and insomnia. Magnesium insufficiency has also been linked to health issues such as diabetes, hypertension and myocardial infarction. And studies show that low magnesium may even make vitamin D ineffective in the body, affecting calcium and phosphate levels,” says Ascencao.

“Magnesium deficiency is a growing issue due to poor diet and soil being farmed to the point of magnesium depletion. Deficiency can also be caused by health conditions such as Type 2 diabetes and digestive problems such as Crohn’s disease,” she adds.