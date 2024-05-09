Khloe Kardashian ‘retrained her brain’ for her weight-loss journey

Khloe Kardashian had to "retrain [her] mind" before embarking on her weight-loss journey. The 39-year-old star decided to overhaul her diet and her lifestyle years ago -- but Khloe admits that it hasn't been an easy process.

During an appearance on the “SHE MD” podcast, Khloe explained: "I used to be overweight a lot of my life. "God, I mean my weight-loss journey. It took years for me. I’ve always been chubby -- like athletic. I’ve always played sports. I just was never in shape." However, Khloe has managed to transform her body and her mind through a series of "lifestyle changes".

The reality star shared: "I would, let’s say, cut out all sodas. Little by little, I would cut things out. "I would do that for a week and then cut out one other thing because I realised, I did every diet under the sun when I was younger." Khloe -- who has True, 6, and Tatum, 21 months, with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson -- also confessed to being an "emotional eater" during her younger years.

She said: "I used to be a major emotional eater for sure, but then when I was done, I would always be like, ‘Wait!' I would feel so good eating. And then ... so bad after. "And then I would cry and probably do it again because I was sad so I needed the ice cream again. And it was this crazy repeat cycle, but I gave myself a lot of patience and I just took my time." Khloe feels particularly proud that she's managed to regain her pre-pregnancy figure.