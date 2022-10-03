Most unlikely foods that are aphrodisiacs

While you may have heard in passing that oysters are aphrodisiacs, there are many more less exotic foods that you probably eat every day but may not have thought to associate with aphrodisia. Take for example; watermelon may have a Viagra-like effect on some men because it contains citrulline, an amino acid that aids in blood vessel dilation in men.

Aphrodisia are foods or drugs that arouse sexual instinct, bring on desire, or increase sexual pleasure or performance. They are foods considered to stimulate the love senses (sight, smell, taste and touch). Although there are mushrooms for psychedelic pleasure, research reveals that pairing mushrooms with sexual libido may not be as unusual as it might appear. Research reveals that pairing mushrooms with sexual libido may not be as unusual as it might appear. Picture by NoonBrew/unsplash What’s the fascination with mushrooms? With more varieties of mushrooms than we could probably ever count as are potential health benefits. We can’t dispute how flavourful and adaptable they are. They pair well with most dishes, and are a well-known source of B vitamins, selenium, zinc and copper as well as being high in fibre and protein.

Are mushrooms really an aphrodisiac? We know in the same way that chocolate and oysters are claimed to be? Champignon mushrooms, portobello or oyster mushrooms, how can you determine which mushroom increases sexual libido? Research points to one in particular that you should be aware of for sexual pleasure: cordyceps. According to Dr Newman-Beinart, cordyceps is believed to assist the adrenal and reproductive organs while promoting cellular energy production and oxygenation for both holistic and libido-enhancing advantages. Improved energy levels, oxygenation and lung capacity, stamina, physical and mental performance and clarity, and even stress management are among them.

Chinese are among the cultures that are credited with the use of the potent natural aphrodisiac. Now you may be wondering how exactly mushrooms help with sexual libido? A study in China demonstrated an 86% increase in female libido. More research studies revealed similar and significant improvements in sexual desire and function. More research is being conducted on medicinal mushrooms. Clarissa Berry, a nutritionist claims that medicinal mushrooms have powerful therapeutic properties. The most widely used include lion’s mane, cordyceps, reishi, chaga and turkey tail and many of these have been used in traditional Chinese and Ayurvedic medicine for thousands of years.

They are each reported to provide a variety of health advantages, including the capacity to control mood, enhance sleep, sharpen attention, raise energy levels and strengthen immunity. They are also said to increase resilience to stress. Read the latest issue of IOL Health digital magazine here.