Nutrition experts reveal what the Duchess of Cambridge eats in a day

Nutrition experts reveals what Kate eats in a day. Breakfast

Kate starts her day with slow-burn energy oats, which for weight management is a crown jewel because it helps with weight loss and it contains soluble fibre, which can help you feel fuller for longer. This also means she has enough time to fulfil her obligations as a duchess, mother, and wife. Oats can be a great exercise fuel because it releases energy throughout the entire workout. The Duchess maintains her enviable figure by combining a nutritious, healthy diet with a regular planking and running routine. Combo for the gods, if you ask me.

Oats can be a great exercise fuel because it releases energy throughout the entire workout. Picture: Pexels from Pixabay She’s known to make her own antioxidant-rich smoothies by combining kale, spirulina, matcha, spinach, romaine and blueberries in a delicious blend, which helps her maintain a natural glow and healthy skin. Lunch For lunch, she prefers organic foods and incorporates raw ingredients whenever possible.

She also enjoys watermelon salads, which combine juicy pink watermelon with avocado, onion, cucumber and feta cheese, making them the perfect sweet and savoury meal. Picture: Marcus from Pixabay The Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan Markle’s eating habits are in sync, with Kate’s preference for mostly vegetarian foods for lunch echoing Meghan’s passion for plant-based foods during the week. During their trip to India, Kate enjoyed vegetable kebabs and lentil curry prepared by Chef Raghu Deora.

Snacks We know snacking in between meals is highly recommended by nutritionists as they provide a boost of energy and help curb your appetite to prevent overeating at the next meal. The Duchess is no exception and is said to have some excellent tricks up her sleeve when it comes to satisfying hunger cravings in between meals, sticking with raw fruit and vegetables, including goji berries.

While the countess prefers lighter, plant-based foods for lunch, she is known to indulge in traditional English favourites for dinner, such as roast chicken, which is Prince William’s favourite supper. She frequently cooks with her children, making pizza, pasta and cakes. The Duke and Duchess both enjoy sushi. People love sushi for a wide variety of factors. Due to its low calorie and fat content, it’s a healthy choice, and can be prepared in a variety of ways. When it comes to fish, the Duchess has made some daring and experimental choices, enjoying thinly sliced wild geoduck sashimi (a big saltwater clam).

Picture: Kevin Petit from Pixabay Interestingly, the royals as a rule do not consume seafood abroad in case of food poisoning. Dessert Kate enjoys sticky toffee pudding, which was her favourite dish from the previous royal family chef, Darren McGrady.