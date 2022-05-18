Pumpkin seeds: Benefits and an easy way to include them in your diet

Not only do they taste delicious, but they are also nutrient-rich and super easy to find. Pumpkin seeds are usually roasted and make for a great snack on their own, or a fantastic addition to a range of recipes.

This mini but mighty superfood, full of fibre, protein, and minerals, is proof that good things come in small packages. Its health benefits include maintaining healthy digestion and weight. Being rich in fibre, pumpkin seeds help in keeping your digestive system in good shape. They make you feel full, preventing snacking between meals. So, you eat moderately and your weight remains under control. Pumpkin seeds also improve sleep.

They provide a great source of magnesium, which is vital for sleep. You will find yourself better able to relax and unwind after a stressful day. They are also easy to digest. The flesh of a pumpkin is used to make pies and soups that are healing, soothing, and easy to digest. Consider that pumpkin is a type of squash and is one of the first foods introduced to babies because of its ease of digestion. And pumpkin puree is a perfect way to thicken sauces, without adding fat and flour.

This recipe below makes a great snack any time you have a craving for something crunchy. Cranberry and pumpkin seed muesli Ingredients

5 cups whole rolled oats ½ cup omega seed mix 200g pumpkin seeds

1 cup dried cranberries ½ cup raw peanuts, roughly chopped ½ cup honey

½ cup apple juice 1 tsp ground cinnamon Sliced nectarines or plums, to serve

Greek yoghurt, to serve Honey, to serve Method

Preheat the oven to 160°C and line two baking trays with baking paper. Combine the oats, mixed seeds, pumpkin seeds, dried cranberries, and raw peanuts in a large bowl. Place the honey and apple juice in a saucepan, over low heat.

Cook, stirring until the honey has melted, and stir into the oat mixture, along with the ground cinnamon. Divide the mixture between the two prepared trays. Bake for 25-30 minutes, stirring every 10 minutes or until just golden.