Sea moss gel, also known as Irish moss gel, has become popular in the wellness industry due to its potential health benefits. Sea moss is a type of seaweed that is rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

It is made by blending Irish moss, a type of red algae, with water until it forms a smooth, gel-like consistency. It can be added to smoothies and juices or used as a thickener in recipes. It is believed to have anti-inflammatory properties, boost the immune system, improve digestion, and support healthy skin, hair, and nails. Several celebrities have publicly shared their use of sea moss gel. Some of them include:

1. Kim Kardashian - She shared on her Instagram stories that she drinks sea moss smoothies for their health benefits. 2. Kourtney Kardashian - She has been vocal about her use of sea moss gel in her diet and even shared a recipe on her lifestyle website, Poosh. 3. Naomi Campbell - She has credited sea moss gel for helping her maintain her youthful appearance and glowing skin.

4. Pharrell Williams - He has shared that he includes sea moss gel in his daily smoothies for its potential health benefits. 5. Venus Williams - She has shared that she uses sea moss gel as a natural energy booster and for its potential anti-inflammatory properties. According to studies, sea moss gel is a good source of essential nutrients such as iodine, iron, magnesium, calcium, and vitamins A, E, and K.

Picture by Dagmara Dombrovska/Pexels These nutrients are essential for proper organ function, bone health, and immune function. Sea moss gel has also been shown to have anti-inflammatory properties, which may help reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease. In another review published in the journal Marine Drugs in 2015, sea moss contains bioactive compounds such as polysaccharides, peptides, and fatty acids, which could have potential health benefits. However, more research is needed to confirm these claims. Sea moss gel has the potential to offer several benefits as a wellness regimen. Picture by Sora Shimazaki/Pexels As a wellness regimen, sea moss gel is used for a variety of purposes, including improving energy levels, boosting the immune system, promoting healthy digestion, improving the appearance of the skin, and reducing inflammation in the body. Some people even use it as a natural remedy for thyroid disorders, as it is rich in iodine.

While sea moss gel is generally considered safe for most people to consume, there are some potential dangers and risks associated with its use. For example, it may cause gastrointestinal symptoms such as bloating, gas, and diarrhoea if consumed in large amounts. Additionally, some people may be allergic to Irish moss or other types of seaweed. Overall, sea moss gel has the potential to offer several benefits as a wellness regimen, but it is important to consult with a healthcare professional before incorporating it into your diet. It is also important to consume sea moss gel in moderation and to be aware of any potential risks or side effects.