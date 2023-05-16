Stanford study finds Mediterranean diet’s high fat content doesn’t lead to weight gain or heart disease

The study compared the effectiveness of a low-fat diet versus a Mediterranean diet in reducing cardiovascular disease risk, using MRI scans to measure artery health. Results showed that those on the Mediterranean diet had greater improvements in artery health and that these improvements were associated with higher levels of healthy fats in the blood.

The study highlights the importance of comparing diets based on their specific components, rather than focusing on overall calorie or fat content. It found that the diet’s high-fat content, primarily from olive oil and nuts, doesn’t lead to weight gain or increased risk of heart disease. The participants who followed the Mediterranean diet had a lower risk of heart disease than those who followed a low-fat diet. The Mediterranean diet includes foods like nuts, fish, and olive oil that are high in healthy fats and have been shown to have many health benefits, including reducing inflammation and the risk of chronic disease.

The researchers suggest that the high levels of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds in the Mediterranean diet may be responsible for its health benefits. This study supports evidence that the Mediterranean diet can be a healthy and sustainable way of eating.

“Fats are generally thought to be detrimental to health,” said professor of genetics Anne Brunet, PhD. “But some studies have shown that specific types of fats, or lipids, can be beneficial.” Now, scientists from Stanford School of Medicine have discovered one of the first biological links between monounsaturated fatty acids, a type of good fat, and longevity in laboratory worms.

The discovery suggests that nutrition, fatty acids, and longevity have a complicated relationship. The Mediterranean diet is a dietary pattern that is based on the traditional eating habits of people living in countries surrounding the Mediterranean Sea. It emphasises plant-based foods, healthy fats, and lean protein sources while limiting the intake of processed foods, added sugars, and unhealthy fats.

Many studies have shown the health benefits of the Mediterranean diet, including reduced risk of heart disease, stroke, and certain cancers. Picture by Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels A review of 12 studies conducted by the Journal of the American College of Cardiology found that a Mediterranean diet can lower the risk of cardiovascular disease by up to 30%. A study published by the "New England Journal of Medicine" found that individuals who followed a Mediterranean diet had a 30% lower risk of heart disease, stroke, and death from cardiovascular disease.

“Research shows that the Mediterranean diet can improve longevity and reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, and cancer,” said registered dietitian Sharon Palmer. “This type of diet focuses on whole, minimally processed foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, seeds, legumes, and lean proteins.” The Mediterranean diet may benefit anyone looking to improve their overall health and reduce their risk of chronic disease. Picture by Karolina Grabowska/Pexels The Mediterranean diet may also benefit cognitive health. A study published in the “Journal of the American Geriatrics Society” found that individuals who followed a Mediterranean-style diet had slower rates of cognitive decline.

The Mediterranean diet may benefit anyone looking to improve their overall health and reduce their risk of chronic disease. However, it may be particularly beneficial for individuals with cardiovascular disease risk factors such as high blood pressure or high cholesterol. “A Mediterranean diet can be a healthy eating pattern for anyone, regardless of age, gender, or health status,” Palmer says. “It can be beneficial for anyone looking to improve their overall health and well-being.”