Super foods to maintain your body’s health during chemotherapy treatment

Food is a vital component of our everyday well-being and this is more necessary when we fall sick and need to bolster our immune system to ensure a steady recovery, such as when undergoing chemotherapy. Knowing which food groups to focus on, can be the distinction between a slow and speedy recovery.

“The foods we eat act as fuel to our bodies. Chemotherapy not only kills rapidly dividing cancer cells, but it can also harm rapidly dividing healthy cells.” The correct diet can support your body’s nutritional requirements because some cancer treatments work better in patients who are well-nourished and consume adequate protein and calories, claims Nutrition Wellness Dieticians founder Omy Naidoo. The World Health Organization estimates that 30% to 50 % of cancers are preventable. Avoiding risk factors and using available evidence-based preventative measures are effective ways to not develop cancer. Through early cancer detection and patient management, the burden of cancer can be decreased.

Many cancers have a good possibility of being curable if detected early and effectively treated, which includes eating the right foods while receiving chemotherapy. Eating can seem like a chore when going through chemo treatment due to its symptoms, which include dry mouth, taste changes, nausea, and fatigue. To keep your body functioning at its best while receiving cancer treatment, it’s crucial to consume a healthy, balanced diet. Here are the best foods to eat when undergoing chemotherapy treatment:

Plant-based proteins Proteins function as the building blocks of your muscles and bones and support a strong immune system. One of the healthiest foods to eat while receiving chemotherapy is food containing plant-based proteins. They have some of the greatest mineral and vitamin contents of any food group.

Beans, legumes, nuts, and seeds are all examples of plant-based proteins. You can also use animal proteins like chicken, fish, or eggs if you like. Vitamins and minerals For optimal growth and function, your body needs vitamins and minerals, which are essential micronutrients. They aid in the enzymatic processes of our bodies, which are crucial to overall health and the regulation of inflammation.

Milk and yoghurt, ancient grains like millet, quinoa, sorghum, as well as berries, are examples of foods high in vitamins and minerals. Healthy fats Healthy fats are a crucial source of energy. They also aid in the creation of hormones and new cells.

There are various forms of fat, some of which are healthier than others. When receiving chemotherapy, omega-3 fatty acid-rich foods are advised because they lower inflammation and improve cardiovascular health. This contains avocados, walnuts, grapeseed oil, flaxseed oil, salmon, and other seafood. When receiving chemotherapy, omega-3 fatty acid-rich foods are advised as they lower inflammation and improve cardiovascular health. Picture by Huy Phan /Pexels Carbohydrates

Carbohydrates offer most of the energy and fuel that your body requires to function effectively. The finest sources of carbs are fruits, vegetables, and whole grains because they also contain fibre, vitamins, minerals, and other essential nutrients and are a better alternative to refined carbs such as rice and pasta. Cruciferous vegetables

Cruciferous vegetables include broccoli; cabbage collard greens; kale; Swiss chard; cauliflower and Brussels sprouts. Strong phytochemicals found in this vegetable family have been shown to slow down the growth of a variety of cancers. “Your capacity to tolerate particular foods and your overall dietary intake may be affected by chemotherapy. Hence, while receiving treatment, pay attention to what you consume in your body. You can feel better, recover more quickly, and handle the negative effects of chemotherapy better by eating the correct foods,“ said Naidoo.