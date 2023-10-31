The benefits of eating plain yoghurt

While there are many different types of yoghurt on the market, not all are as healthy as plain yoghurt. Packed with essential nutrients and live cultures, eating plain yoghurt offers a wide range of advantages for your overall wellbeing.

With its high nutrient content, versatility, and delicious taste, it is a great choice for persons looking to embrace a healthier lifestyle. Here’s why you should always have plain yoghurt in your fridge. Excellent source of protein

Protein is an essential nutrient required for various bodily functions, including muscle growth, repair, and overall cell health. Plain yoghurt is an excellent source of protein, making it a valuable addition to vegetarian or vegan diets.

Incorporating plain yoghurt into your meals or snacks can provide you with a convenient and delicious way to meet your daily protein needs. Calcium and bone health

Calcium is crucial for maintaining strong and healthy bones. Plain yoghurt is an excellent source of calcium, benefiting individuals of all ages. Consuming sufficient amounts of calcium helps prevent bone loss, osteoporosis, and related conditions. Probiotics for gut health

Plain yoghurt is renowned for its rich content of probiotics, which are live bacteria and yeasts that are beneficial for our digestive system. These probiotics promote the growth of good bacteria in the gut, helping to maintain a healthy balance of microorganisms. By incorporating plain yoghurt into your diet, you can improve digestion, reduce the risk of gastrointestinal issues, and enhance overall gut health.

Plain yoghurt improves digestive health. Picture: Freepik/Katemangostar Improved digestive health

Beyond its probiotic content, plain yoghurt contains lactose-digesting enzymes called lactase, making it easier to digest for individuals with lactose intolerance. By incorporating plain yoghurt into your diet, you may experience improved digestion, reduced bloating, and increased comfort after consuming dairy products. Boosts immune system