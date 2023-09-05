The best snacks to consume before bedtime

Who doesn’t enjoy kicking back after a long day and indulging in popcorn or ice cream? The onset of hunger is not always within our control. Occasionally, as the sun sets, we find ourselves drawn towards the refrigerator. When that occurs, we can select foods that sate our appetites while promoting sounder sleep. Yes, that childhood favourite – a warm glass of milk – is still on the list, but rest assured, there’s more that can put you on the road to dreamland.

While the occasional snack before bed is acceptable, problems could arise if you end every day with something sweet or savoury. “Everyday Health” quotes nutritionist and author of “Skinny Liver: A Proven Programme to Prevent and Reverse the New Silent Epidemic — Fatty Liver Disease”, who says that eating later into the night increases the risk of weight gain, obesity and cardiometabolic disorders. You can blame your body’s natural survival strategies for the fact that many of us are more likely to go for unhealthy foods in the evening.

The body’s internal mechanisms, known as circadian rhythms and which operate on a 24-hour cycle, have been proved to increase our desire for sweet, salty and carbohydrate-rich foods in the evenings. This is according to research published in the Wiley Online Library. Researchers hypothesise that our ancestors’ urge to consume high-calorie foods at night enabled them to survive when food was in short supply. But in the modern world, late-night desires can add extra calories that, if ignored, might result in severe weight gain.

Researchers from the National Centre for Biotechnology and Information, including social and preventive medicine experts professors Raphalle Jacob and Angelo Tremblay, found that eating late could mess with our internal clocks and might be linked to higher total caloric intake and body mass index (BMI). Studies have shown that your first line of defence should be a glass of water or (caffeine-free) tea, rather than reaching for the snack cabinet, to counteract the innate urges. Avoid eating two to three hours before bedtime. You’re probably not eating enough during the day if you’re hungry and need a snack to lull you to sleep.

However, if you do feel the need to eat or have a craving for a brief snack before bed, it is crucial to pick a small, nutrient-dense food at this time of day, research by Jacob and Tremblay’s suggests. You could feel hungry before going to bed for a variety of reasons. Maybe the meal wasn’t satisfying enough. Perhaps comforting oneself with food when feeling stressed or anxious. Regardless of how you got here, you might be inclined to skip dinner because of advice you’ve heard to avoid doing so before night. However, pay attention to your body if it lets you know it needs nourishment.

Additionally, research by Headspace, a division of Headspace Health, and a mobile application that focuses on sleep hygiene and meditation, reveals that eating nutrient-rich foods at night can also be advantageous for heart health and even muscle recovery after exercise. It all comes down to picking meals that promote sound sleep and eating that late-night snack mindfully. Some snacks provide nutrients that may help you feel relaxed and sleep better. Continue reading to learn the top bedtime foods according to latest dietetic research.

The best late night snacks Juice and tart cherries Melatonin, a crucial hormone for controlling sleep, can be found in tart cherries. According to Healthline, drinking or eating fresh sour cherry juice raises your body’s melatonin levels, which makes it a little easier for you to fall asleep.

According to a tiny study, adults who drank 250ml of concentrated sour cherry juice twice daily for two weeks experienced longer and more restful naps. Fruit juice concentrates should be avoided if you’re drinking juice because they frequently have additional sugar, advises the Heart and Stroke Foundation of South Africa. The Cleveland Clinic advocates choosing a juice that is advertised as 100% fruit juice since it will have more nutrients and fewer additives than a juice concentrate or a juice that has been sweetened. (However, even 100% fruit juice typically contains a lot of sugar.)

If cherry juice is too sour for you, try dilution to taste with water or regular seltzer. Yoghurt Melatonin is a compound found in dairy products like yoghurt that increases the quality of sleep and lowers the frequency of awakenings.

According to data analysis from the FDA, yoghurt is high in calcium, a mineral that helps strengthen bones and is involved in the synthesis of hormones that aid in sleep (272mg a cup of non-fat Greek yoghurt, on average). (The hormones are melatonin and tryptophan.) Ensure that the yoghurt you choose is plain and unsweetened. You could then add fresh fruit, vanilla or cinnamon. Walnuts or almonds

A little handful of nuts can quell cravings and hunger while promoting sleep, according to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of South Africa. This is due to the fact that nuts like walnuts and almonds naturally contain magnesium, protein and melatonin. According to the aforementioned research, specifically from 2022, consuming magnesium is linked to enhanced sleep duration and quality. According to the Cleveland Clinic, almonds are a rich source of magnesium since 40g (or around 24 nuts) of dry-roasted almonds contains 80mg of the mineral.

Just make sure the nuts have little to no added sodium since, according to recent studies, salt might interfere with the sleep cycle. In addition, limit your intake to 40g for each serving to control your calories and fat. Minimally sweetened cereal and low-fat milk For a one-two nutritional punch, combine a bowl of low-sugar cereal with low-fat milk. Low-fat milk supplies the amino acid tryptophan, and cereal with little sugar (“Everyday Health” advises looking for less than 5g of sugar per serving and at least 3g of fibre) gives the body high-fibre carbs to keep you full.

The body converts serotonin from tryptophan into melatonin, which promotes sleep. Grilled or roasted chickpeas An energy-efficient food that is rich in protein, fibre, vitamins and minerals is roasted chickpeas.