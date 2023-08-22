The dangers of over-hydration and what you need to know

It’s common knowledge that water is essential for good health. But too much of it can lead to water intoxication. Although there aren’t any firm guidelines about how much water can kill you, drinking more than a litre (L) or so per hour for several hours isn’t something doctors recommend. In a devastating incident that unfolded over the Fourth of July weekend, an Indiana mother of two tragically lost her life due to water toxicity.

Ashley Summers, 35, while enjoying a visit to Indiana's Lake Freeman, fell victim to the dangers of consuming excessive amounts of water within a short period. According to reports from INDEPENDENT, Ashley Summers had been feeling dehydrated and light-headed during her time at the lake. In an attempt to alleviate her symptoms, she consumed multiple bottles of water in a short period. Unfortunately, this rapid intake of water led to her brain tissue swelling, ultimately resulting in her untimely death.

This condition can cause hyponatremia, which is characterised by low sodium levels in the body. The rapid dilution of sodium due to excessive water intake can lead to serious health complications. As fluid builds up in the body, all of its cells, including brain cells, begin to swell. Swelling in the brain can eventually lead to coma, seizures, and death if a doctor doesn’t treat it quickly. Recognising the signs of water toxicity is crucial in preventing further harm. Symptoms include nausea, headache, muscle weakness, and in severe cases, seizures and coma.

It is essential to listen to your body's thirst cues and consume water in moderation. Over-hydration can be just as dangerous as dehydration, and maintaining a balance is key to optimal health. According to Healthline, the kidneys of a healthy adult can flush out 20 to 28 L of water each day but they can only get rid of about 1 L each hour. This makes it hard for your kidneys to keep up when you drink more than 1 L per hour. Experts say other ways of staying hydrated may not always include drinking water.

Food such as watermelon or cucumbers and several other fruits and vegetables are another source of water. Other beverages like milk, juice and herbal teas are also made up largely of water. Even caffeinated beverages, like soda and coffee, can help you meet your daily water requirements, according to the Mayo Clinic. But it's best to avoid sugar-sweetened beverages, though. These drinks and other sweet beverages frequently have a lot of added sugar, which could result in an excess of calories.