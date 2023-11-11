Fake radiographer who worked at Gqeberha hospital gets unusual weekends-only jail sentence

In a surprising turn of events, a fake radiographer Asisipho Mbekela who worked in a Gqeberha hospital for almost a year has been sentenced to weekends in jail. Twenty-seven-year-old Mbekela, who operated with fake qualifications for almost a year at Livingstone Hospital in Gqeberha before being exposed, will spend 2,000 hours behind bars.

The unique nature of her punishment, confined to weekends in jail, has set social media abuzz. According to The Citizen, Mbeleka’s deception was exposed when she attended her 2016 graduation ceremony at Cape Peninsula University of Technology despite failing three out of four modules. However, an observant professor recognised the discrepancy and alerted officials.

Despite the setback, Mbekela continued to work at Livingstone Hospital undetected until her deceptive credentials were uncovered. The lengthy legal process, spanning nearly five years, saw Mbekela becoming a mother during the proceedings. She was found guilty of three counts of fraud and two counts of forgery by the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Gqeberha.

Considering her infant son’s welfare, Magistrate Lionel Lindoor opted for the periodical sentence. Mbekela is set to report to prison every Friday afternoon and remain incarcerated until Sunday afternoon, spending approximately 36 hours in prison each weekend. The sentencing allows her to care for her child during the week, minimizing disruption to the child’s life.