First-ever testosterone patch for menopausal women is on the way

Menopause is a natural biological process that marks the end of a woman's reproductive years. It typically occurs between the ages of 45 and 55 and is characterised by a decrease in hormone production, particularly oestrogen.

The world’s first testosterone patch for menopausal women was developed to address the issue of low testosterone levels that occur during menopause. If clinical trials are successful and the medication receives regulatory approval, this will be the only testosterone replacement patch available globally, according to the “Telegraph”. Professor David Haddleton, of the University of Warwick, who founded the company Medherant, said the potential to help improve the lives of women who had lost their sexual desire was “huge”.

The UK’s National Health Service does not allow the administration of testosterone to women seeking treatment for menopause-related libido issues. According to experts, some people go as far as using irregular amounts of testosterone gels that are only permitted for use on men. Low testosterone levels during menopause can also contribute to a decrease in libido, fatigue, and reduced muscle mass. Picture: Sora Shimazaki/Pexels During menopause, the ovaries stop producing oestrogen and progesterone, which leads to a variety of symptoms. These include:

1. Hot flashes and night sweats. 2. Vaginal dryness and discomfort during sex. 3. Mood swings, irritability, and depression.

4. Insomnia and sleep disturbances. 5. Weight gain and slowed metabolism. 6. Loss of bone density and increased risk of osteoporosis.

7. Increased risk of heart disease and other chronic health conditions. While hormone replacement therapy (HRT) is a common treatment for menopause symptoms, it was found that HRT alone may not be enough to alleviate all symptoms. Low testosterone levels during menopause can also contribute to a decrease in libido, fatigue, and reduced muscle mass.

The testosterone patch was developed as a way to supplement HRT and increase testosterone levels in menopausal women. It delivers a low dose of testosterone through the skin, from where it is absorbed into the bloodstream. It should be noted that the use of testosterone patches for menopausal women is still a relatively new treatment, and there are potential side effects and risks that need to be considered.

Below are some treatment options available to help manage the symptoms of menopause. Hormone replacement therapy (HRT): This involves taking oestrogen and/or progesterone to replace the hormones that the body is no longer producing. HRT can help alleviate hot flashes, vaginal dryness, and other symptoms, but it may also increase the risk of certain health problems, such as breast cancer and blood clots. Non-hormonal medications: There are several medications that can help alleviate menopausal symptoms without the use of hormones. These include antidepressants, blood pressure medications, and anti-seizure medications.

Lifestyle changes: A healthy diet, getting regular exercise, and managing stress can all help to alleviate menopause symptoms. Alternative therapies: Some women find that alternative therapies such as acupuncture and herbal supplements, and the practice of yoga can help to relieve symptoms. It's important for women to talk to their healthcare provider about their menopausal symptoms and to work together to find a treatment plan that works best for them.