Festive fitness tips from Springbok Women’s Sevens conditioning coach O’Bakeng Molopyane

This weekend, the best rugby sevens players on the planet will converge on the Mother City for one of the biggest party weekends of the year – the HSBC SVNS Cape Town. With only seven players per side, the 12 men’s and 12 women’s teams taking part have to be uber-fit.

We caught up with conditioning coach O’Bakeng Molopyane who is keeping the Springbok Women’s Sevens team in top shape, to give some tips on how you can stay fit and healthy through the festive period… O’Bakeng Molopyan. Picture: Supplied

Tip 1: Rest and recovery As much as we are on holiday and long nights, minimal rest come into play to try and squeeze in as many activities as possible, rest is still crucial in maintaining a great physique and a healthy body. Recovery from your day-to-day activities will help make your holiday more enjoyable and allow you to return refreshed and ready to go in the new year.

Tip 2: Exercise routine We all know that most people don’t really want to spend their holiday working out for the entirety of their trip, but here are some tips to keep a fitness routine going: 1 – If your gym memberships allow, visit a local club in your area and put in a short workout twice a week.

2 – Take morning walks or pick the furthest parking spot and take a stroll to your destination of leisure or entertainment. Playing games like volleyball, football or cricket on the beach is also a fun option. If your holiday destination has the option, also try out a morning hike. Tip 3: Food and beverage consumption Exercise and nutrition go hand in hand with regard to maintaining a physique or prepping to start the new year on the right track.

With that said, picking the healthier option when it comes to food can taste good too, but don’t neglect that braaivleis and burger; keep yourself happy. When it comes to beverages, remember not to overindulge in alcohol, always hydrate with water and don’t forget to eat your fruits! Tip 4: Have some fun and let your hair down