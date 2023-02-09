Healthy lifestyle awareness: Why exercise is vital for every stage of your life

Whether you’re carrying your unborn child or actively trying to conceive, pregnancy places a burden on your body. If you are healthy, strong, and flexible, you could find it simpler to handle.

Story continues below Advertisement

Studies have found that exercising before and during the first trimester of pregnancy can lower your risk of developing pregnancy-related issues like gestational diabetes or pre-eclampsia. When it’s taking you longer than you expected to conceive a child, you may begin looking at your lifestyle. Several lifestyle factors affect fertility in women, men, or both. These include but are not limited to nutrition, weight, and exercise; physical and psychological stress; substance and drug use and abuse; and medications.

The role that lifestyle factors play in fertility issues has generated some amount of interest and questions among health enthusiasts. One of the most debated subjects revolving around the ability to become pregnant is exercise. The right amount of exercise, and the type of exercise you perform, may enhance your fertility and improve your quest to conceive. Although understanding the many mechanisms through which changeable lifestyle choices reduce fertility can help with the treatment of those who are affected.

Story continues below Advertisement

Exercise reportedly affects multiple female hormones, according to Chapel Hill Obstetrics and Gynecology, a women’s health alliance, and this can impact fertility. Exercise reportedly affects multiple female hormones, according to Chapel Hill Obstetrics and Gynecology, a women’s health alliance, and this can impact fertility.Picture by Pavel Danil These include hormones such as cortisol and insulin as well as oestrogen, progesterone, and testosterone all of which affect ovulation.

Story continues below Advertisement

A scientific study published by The National Institute of Health on What lifestyle and environmental factors may be involved with infertility in females and males? Clearly states that not only can exercise help you lose excess weight that may inhibit fertility, but regular fitness activity can also help balance hormones, improve insulin, and reduce stress, all of which can help boost fertility. The study further states that exercise is also a vital factor when it comes to those undergoing IVF. Additionally, women who exercised regularly were more likely to report pregnancy after receiving IVF treatment. Beyond fertility, regular exercise benefits your overall mental, physical, and emotional health. Combined with eating well, exercise is one of the main pillars of living a healthy life, which makes it important at any stage, including while trying to conceive.

The best kinds of exercise for your fertility The first step to determining if your weight affects your fertility is to calculate your body mass index (BMI), and this also serves as a good guide to knowing how much weight you should gain during pregnancy. Ideally, you should exercise 150 minutes per week at a moderate intensity.

Walking: is a terrific way to relieve stress because it is low-impact, improves endurance, and is great for your cardiovascular system. Dancing: increases blood flow and lets you bust a move. Moreover, it provides a good calorie burn.