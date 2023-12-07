Oprah reveals how she managed to shed more than 18kg in recent transformation

The 69-year-old media mogul has lost more than 40lbs (about 18kg) in recent months and when asked what the key to her success has been, she revealed that she has had to make a change in all aspects of her life and has no intentions of going back.

Asked what she had been doing to achieve results, she told 'Entertainment Tonight' at the premiere of 'The Color Purple': "It's not one thing, it's everything. I intend to keep it that way."

Meanwhile, the former talk show host went on to pay tribute to late TV producer Norman Lear - who was known as the creator of shows such as 'One Day At A Time' and 'The Jeffersons' - following his death on Tuesday at the age of 101.

She said: "He was one of the grand gentlemen of our time. I've had so much respect for him, I've interviewed him multiple times.