Remember, summer bodies are made in winter: Tips on how to stay motivated to go to gym

Most South Africans are saying that this is the coldest winter they experienced in a long time. Or is that just something we say every year when winter comes around?

Having said that, I’m certainly one of those people who are struggling this year. So much so that I’ve stopped doing one of my favourite activities - going to the gym I have to confess that it's now been over a month since I last set foot in the gym.

All the hard work I put into staying in shape during summer flew out the window the minute the temperatures plummeted. As a person who goes to the gym in the mornings, it’s particularly hard. Who wants to head to the gym while it’s still dark when you can stay under the covers instead?

Even if you’re a person who prefers to work out after work, it’s even harder because all you want to do is get home, get comfy and warm up. Having said that, we all know that if we don’t hit the gym during winter, we will have to start our fitness routine all over again in spring. So the best time to work on that summer body is winter.

Here are tips on how to keep you motivated to keep going to gym during winter. Find a workout buddy Going to the gym on your own is hard. But if you have someone to go with you, it will not only make your workout more fun, but you’ll have each other to keep you motivated. Find someone who shares similar fitness goals and ensures mutual accountability.

Find someone to workout with. Picture: Unsplash Bruce Mars Dress the part

It’s worth investing in proper winter workout wear. Yes, you work up a sweat during your workout, but you certainly can’t go to and from the gym in your usual summer gym wear. Layering your clothing can help adjust to temperature changes. Invest in winter gym wear. Picture: Unsplash Juan Pablo Rodriguez

Remind yourself of what the benefits are Exercise boosts your mood, boosts your immune system, helps prevent winter weight gain, and keeps you energised. Focus on these positive aspects to motivate yourself in those moments when you feel like skipping a workout. Change your mindset