WATCH: Guy praised for his commitment while working out covered in blanket at gym

They say summer bodies are made in winter but one has to be truly disciplined to head out to the gym in the freezing cold. As a regular gym goer, I have to confess that I haven’t set foot inside the gym for almost four weeks simply because it’s way too cold.

But hey, if you want to maintain your figure, you do what you have to do. This dedicated gym goer found a way to beat the cold and make it to the gym. A TikTok video captioned “Summer bodies are made in winter” popped up a few days ago showing a guy wearing a tracksuit top and beanie doing bench presses in the gym.

While this is not an unusual sight, the fact that he’s covered himself in a large thick blanket is something one never sees. Set to the popular sound “Can you ask them to make it warm in here, it’s too cold. It’s extremely cold and it’s wrong. Can you ask them to make it warm in here? It’s too cold,” the video with the overlay copy “Somewhere in Johannesburg South Africa” has already been viewed over 560K times.

“No winter will stop you. Think outside the box,” supported one viewer. Another person felt inspired, saying: “Me packing my gym bag and heading to the gym.” “That’s when you know you’re committed to the cause,” said another.