‘Surely this is indecent exposure!’ Gymgoer’s revealing outfit leaves TikTok users gasping

For some people going to the gym can be daunting. To have all those fit, taught, bodies around you wearing little gym outfits that you can only dream about wearing, can be very intimating. Most of us just go there in a baggy T-shirt and tights, get on with what needs to be done, and move on out as quickly as possible.

So when you’re faced with a super fit woman wearing barely there outfits, you just feel like making a U-turn at the door and never going back. This gymgoer however is completely unbothered by what others think about her revealing gym wear and isn’t at all shy to video her workouts to post to her TikTok account. Sarah Caus, an American fitness fanatic, regularly posts videos of her workout sessions. While one cannot deny that she’s super fit and that her videos are motivational, it’s pretty clear that many people are not only viewing her videos for the workouts but for her skimpy outfits that leave very little to the imagination.

Most of her videos rake up over a million views but this particular one has been viewed over 15 million times. In the video, she’s wearing tiny flesh-toned shorts, that look more like a big panty, with a white bra top. At the beginning of the video, you can see her backside as the lifts heavy weights but then she turns around and one can see the front of her private parts. @sarahcaus ♬ som original - sarahcaus While the video has received over 480k likes it’s the comments received that reveal that most people don’t in fact like her outfit. Most insisted that she does it just to get attention.

“Someone wants to be noticed,” commented one guy, while a woman said, “Yay. Look at me”. Another guy commented, “Can we say I want attention”. “Surely this is indecent exposure?” said another.