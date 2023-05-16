Winter blues: How to stroke your motivation and stick to your fitness goals

As the air turns colder and the days grow shorter, many people find that their motivation to hit the gym wanes. Whether it’s due to seasonal affective disorder (Sad), weather-related obstacles, or simply a loss of interest, there are many reasons why gym attendance tends to decline in the winter months.

However, staying active during the cold season is crucial for maintaining your physical and mental health. Moreover, making fitness a priority is essential to maintain overall health and wellness, helping to reduce the risk of chronic diseases, boost mental health, and increase longevity. Here are some tips to keep your motivation burning and achieve your fitness goals this winter. Set realistic goals

One of the keys to staying motivated is to set achievable goals. Start small and gradually increase your fitness goals as you progress. Whether it’s weight loss or strength training, the key is to celebrate small victories and use them to build momentum. Find a workout buddy Sometimes working out with a friend or family member can give you that extra push you need to head to the gym. Committing to a shared fitness routine will help you keep each other accountable and motivated.

Join a fitness class Training in a group setting can be much more fun than training alone. Consider joining a fitness class that caters to your interests, such as yoga, spin, or boot camp. Signing up in advance can help keep you accountable. Invest in home workouts

Another way to beat the winter gym blues is to set up an at-home gym. This could be as simple as purchasing a few weights and a yoga mat or investing in a cardio machine. With this option, you can still get your sweat on without leaving the warmth and comfort of your home. Picture by Yulissa Tagle /Unsplash Focus on nutrition During the winter months, it’s easy to indulge in comfort foods that can sabotage your fitness goals. Pay attention to what you eat and focus on nutrient-dense foods to help keep you energised and motivated.

Use light therapy For those who struggle with seasonal affective disorder, light therapy can be an effective way to boost mood and motivation. Sun lamps or light boxes can help improve energy levels and alleviate fatigue. Acknowledge your progress