Foods to avoid when you’re on your period

You know your period is just around the corner when you find yourself crying when watching kitten videos and snapping your partner’s head off for leaving the toilet seat up. Besides the wild mood swings, there are food cravings, cramps, nausea, fatigue and so much more women have to deal with when their period.

It’s normal for one to want to eat everything in sight, but there are some foods that can in fact worsen the symptoms of your menstruation. Here’s a list of foods you might want to avoid during this time. Caffeine

For most people, it’s nearly impossible to start the day without a cup of coffee. While one cup is fine, it’s best to avoid having too much caffeine. It can contribute to breast tenderness, mood swings, and increased irritability during your period. If you tend to get diarrhoea during your period, reducing your coffee intake could stop this from happening.

Processed foods As hard as this might be, it’s best to avoid highly processed foods. This includes fast food, chips and sugary snacks - yes that means chocolate.

Such foods are typically loaded with unhealthy fats, artificial additives, and excessive sugar, leading to inflammation in the body and exacerbating bloating and cramping. Alcohol It’s so tempting to have a glass when you’re on your period.

However consuming alcohol during your period can worsen symptoms such as cramps, bloating, and irritability. It can also affect your mood, energy levels, and sleep quality. Avoid alcohol and too much sugar. Picture: Pexels Cottonbro Studio

Salt An excess of salt in your diet leads to water retention and bloating, which are already common symptoms during menstruation. Fatty and fried foods

Foods high in unhealthy fats, such as fried foods, fatty cuts of meat, and processed meats, can lead to increased inflammation and bloating, intensifying discomfort during your period. Sugar Sugar is almost unavoidable. Therefore it’s fine to have it in moderation.