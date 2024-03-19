Bella Hadid feels ‘clear and present for the first time’ after experiencing burnout

Bella Hadid feels “clear and present for the first time” in her life. The 27-year-old model - who previously opened up on her mental health struggles and dealing with burnout almost three years ago - has reflected on the way her loved ones have rallied behind her.

She told Vogue Italia: "I'm great! I'm really clear and present for the first time in my life. I feel so lucky to be surrounded by my family and friends. "I have an incredible team. It's made up of creative people who inspire me daily. 'I feel like once I was finally able to walk in my truth, everything and everyone were brought into alignment with my destiny."

Back in 2021, Bella candidly spoken about her mental health struggles and urged anyone feeling a similar way to remember that they're "not alone". She wrote on Instagram at the time: "Social media is not real. For anyone struggling, please remember that. Sometimes all you've gotta hear is that you're not alone. "I've had enough breakdowns and burnouts to know this: if you work hard enough on yourself, spending time alone to understand your traumas, triggers, joys, and routine, you will always be able to understand or learn more about your own pain and how to handle it."

Over the past few years, the star has realised what life is actually about, and the importance of "overcoming obstacles" rather than constantly chasing the next victory. Asked about the lessons she has learned, she said: "That life is not always about winning or doing the next big thing, but it's also about failing, moving forward and overcoming obstacles. I believe that through failure, we find the best version of ourselves." And Bella also revealed how she has a new outlook on life when it comes to "prioritising" herself and "finding new things to love".