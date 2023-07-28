Bella Hadid has been sober for nearly 10 months

The 26-year-old model recently took a break from Instagram for her wellbeing but returned to the social media platform on Wednesday to promote Actual Sunshine, the latest offering from Kin Euphorics, the non-alcoholic beverage firm she co-founded. And in her post, Hadid praised fans who had "opened their mind" to giving up booze for a time, revealing she hasn't had alcohol for nearly a year.

She wrote: "I’m so excited that our newest @kineuphorics potion Actual Sunshine is finally available at @sprouts in time for Dry July!

"I’m so proud of anyone pushing through dry July. With Kin and lots of self love, I am almost 10 months no alcohol! "I’m so proud of anyone discovering their sobriety. Or anyone who has had the courage to open their mind to Dry July! "I'm not one to take favourites but this baby is my #1 right now. Can’t go a morning without her.

"It truly tastes like summer in a can, and helps you get that radiant, post-vacation glow with its unique stack of vitamins + adaptogens. It makes me feel like I just want to smile, straight up. Let us do the honour of fillin you up with LOVE and sunshine. Head to Sprouts now, my angels, you won’t regret it, I promise.(sic)" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

It was recently claimed Hadid and Marc Kalman have called time on their relationship after two years of dating. A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "They were very in love, but the relationship ultimately ran its course and they decided to end things. "Bella is a very nice person, but struggles with the pressures of fame."

Hadid and Kalman’s split has been described as "amicable". The brunette beauty is currently receiving daily treatment for her Lyme disease, according to an insider. The source said: "Bella is taking some much-deserved time off to treat her Lyme disease.