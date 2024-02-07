Common signs that you could be suffering from depression

When someone says that they are feeling depressed, many people assume it’s just a passing mood and the person will “get over it”. However, for many people, it’s not just a passing phase and they don’t just get over it.

What too many people don’t know is that depression is in fact a serious mental health condition that can affect anyone. Just like any other illness, it’s important to recognise the signs of depression early so that one can seek help and treatment. Here are some common signs that you might be suffering from depression.

Persistent sadness It’s normal to feel sad when there is a genuine reason to feel that way. However, if you are feeling sad or down for an extended period, even when there is no apparent reason, it can be a sign of depression. Persistently feeling sad can be a sign of depression. Picture: Freepik Feelings of worthlessness Feeling worthless, guilty, or blaming yourself for things that are out of your control can be symptoms of depression.

Social withdrawal People suffering from depression tend to avoid social interactions. They isolate themselves from friends and family and feel disconnected from others. Sleep disturbances Insomnia or oversleeping can be common symptoms of depression.

You may have trouble falling asleep, staying asleep, or waking up too early. Loss of interest in activities If you have lost interest in activities that you used to enjoy, such as hobbies, socialising, or work, it could be a sign of depression. Changes in appetite or weight Depression can cause changes in appetite, leading to either overeating or not eating at all.

This can result in significant weight gain or weight loss. Fatigue or low energy Feeling tired all the time or lacking the energy to do everyday tasks can be a sign of depression. Difficulty concentrating Depression can affect your ability to concentrate, make decisions, or remember things.

Suicidal thoughts or behaviours If you are experiencing thoughts of suicide or self-harm, it is important to seek help immediately. If you are experiencing several of these symptoms for an extended time, it is important to talk to a healthcare professional or mental health provider. Depression is a treatable condition, and getting the right support and treatment can help you feel better and improve your quality of life.