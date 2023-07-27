Mental illness: Experts explain why it’s not all in your head

Johannesburg - The World Health Organisation (WHO) defines health as “a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity”. It states that “there is no health without mental health”. This is an apt reminder of the importance of mental well-being, in conjunction with physical well-being, and how these should be prioritised.

A recent study showed that a quarter of South Africans are probably depressed, with almost a third of the population having experienced a common mental illness in their lifetime. Studies revealed that at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, mental health disorders increased from a base of 193 million people worldwide to 246 million. In South Africa, the rate of distressed or struggling individuals increased by 8%, from 8.5% in 2020 to 36% in 2022. Although conversations around mental health are being held, the stigma attached to mental health still exists. There are multiple links between mental health and chronic physical illnesses that significantly impact people’s quality of life, yet the stigma attached to mental illness is such that many are too ashamed to get the help they need.

CEO of the Innovative Pharmaceutical Association of South Africa, Bada Pharasi, said in South Africa, the escalating prevalence of chronic illness and its high co-morbidity with mental disorders revealed a need for integrating mental health more comprehensively into chronic care in the country’s health-care system. “The treatment gap in South Africa is also high, with only one in four people with a common mental illness receiving treatment of any kind. Underprivileged South Africans are worse off, due to the lack of capacity, accessibility and resources in the public health sector,” said Pharasi. He added that metabolic hormones such as insulin, cortisol, leptin and others, have been found to impact a wide range of mental health problems, from ADHD and depression to anxiety, addiction and eating disorders. Research shows that the interaction goes both ways. Metabolic problems such as diabetes, hypertension or even prolonged periods of poor nutrition can cause stress-induced changes to the brain that lead to mood and neurodevelopmental disorders.

“Similarly, certain mental health disorders can cause stress that triggers metabolic changes that, over time, can develop into those same metabolic diseases. Research shows that people with a mental health problem are more likely to have preventable physical health conditions,” he said. Mental health disorders come with physical symptoms. Depression can present as a feeling of acute sadness, tearfulness and hopelessness, or anxiety and irritability, leading to angry outbursts; a loss of interest in most activities; insomnia or sleeping too much; having a lack of energy to tackle even the smallest tasks; weight loss or gain; feeling anxious; experiencing slow thinking, speaking or moving; having trouble concentrating and remembering; experiencing memory loss; and having suicidal thoughts. Anxiety can result in stomach disturbances, feeling weak or dizzy, having headaches or other body pains, breathing more rapidly or with difficulty, experiencing hot flushes, grinding teeth at night, having panic attacks, finding it difficult to manage daily tasks, and more. “Anxiety is also problematic for the heart. Research shows that living with ongoing and untreated anxiety makes a person more likely to develop heart disease, including tachycardia (rapid heart rate), increased blood pressure, and an increased risk of heart attack. While symptoms of a panic attack can mimic those of a heart attack, anxiety can actually increase one’s chances of having heart problems or a stroke,” Pharasi added.