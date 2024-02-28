Kris Jenner accuses ‘cruel’ trolls of causing mental health issues

Kris Jenner has accused “cruel” trolls of causing mental health issues. The 68-year-old star has hit out at the way some people choose to use social media to be "mean and critical".

Speaking to Los Angeles Magazine, she said: "I have a real problem with bullies and people who are mean and critical online. "It’s unfortunate, but there are a lot of people who feel like they need to sound off about somebody else, and it’s cruel. "It affects people’s mental health. I cannot imagine in a trillion years weighing in on somebody publicly and knowing that it would hurt someone’s feelings."

The Kardashians family matriarch and mom-ager - who suggested trolls do so because they're "very unhappy within their own life" - insisted she tries not to take notice of what other people say online. She added: "I don’t know how or where that comes from; most times it’s somebody that’s very unhappy within their own life. "It’s a shame that our society has come to this. The good news is, I don’t read comments. For the most part I don’t pay attention.

"I’m too busy. I have 12 jobs." However, Kris pointed out she is still able to "laugh at herself", and she's a huge fan of social media star Yuri Lamasbella, who has made her name by spoofing the Kardashians. She said: "She's hysterical. The Post-It note fingernails are my favourite part. I love it so much.

"And her impression of Kourtney — and just all of us ... you have to be able to laugh at yourself, and she makes me giggle. "This is a girl who I hope somebody's paying. I wish I was her manager because I want her to make a lot of money for whatever she's doing. She's adorable." And Kris also pointed that out that while "people occasionally talk about the haters", they make up a "tiny percentage" of those talking about her and her famous family.