Living near the ocean or taking a holiday along the coast has significant health benefits, new study finds

For many like myself, the beach is an escape from everyday life, to relax and have some me-time. In a peer-reviewed study from Vienna University, the authors state that, “For centuries, seaside residents and holidaymakers have raved about the positive impact that being near the ocean has on their wellbeing.

The sound of the crashing waves, the salty sea air, and the refreshing coolness of the water have all been praised for their rejuvenating effects. While most of us have always intuitively known this, the scientific community has only just started to investigate the possible health benefits of the coast.” Thanks to a recent study led by Sandra Geiger from the Environmental Psychology Group at the University of Vienna, we now have scientific evidence to back up our love for the ocean. The study, which collected data from 15 countries, found that living near the ocean, and especially visiting the seaside, is associated with better health, regardless of personal income or country of origin.

The study makes the point that such claims are not new. “In fact, way back in 1660, doctors in England were already promoting sea bathing and coastal walks for their health benefits. By the mid-1800s, taking 'the waters' or 'sea air' were widely promoted as a form of health treatment among wealthier European citizens.” But as medical technology advanced in the early 20th century, such practices fell out of favour. It wasn't until recently that the medical profession started taking notice of the beneficial effects of being near the ocean once more.

The study, published in the journal, Communications Earth & Environment titled: Consistent link between the seaside and better health, states that the seaside environment has a range of positive health effects, including reducing stress levels, improving mental health, and encouraging physical activity. One of the primary reasons is the calming effect of the ocean, which can reduce stress levels and promote a sense of relaxation. Additionally, the salty air, which is rich in negative ions, can improve respiratory function and boost mood. From reducing stress and anxiety to increasing physical activity and creativity, the seaside has something for everyone. Picture by Tim Mossholder /Unsplash Geiger, the study's lead author, said: "Our study supports the idea that the seaside environment has an overall beneficial effect on health. Coastal living is often associated with a relaxed, slower pace of life, which promotes physical activity and social interaction."

These findings will come as great news for anyone seeking a break from their busy city lives and craving a seaside getaway. Not only is it an opportunity to relax and unwind, but it also enjoy its numerous health benefits, reported Science Daily. One study published in the Journal of Coastal Zone Management found that people who live near the coast are more likely to engage in outdoor activities such as walking, running, and cycling. This increased physical activity can lead to a lower risk of obesity, heart disease, and other health problems. But it's not just those who live near the coast who benefit. Even a short visit to the seaside can have a positive impact on health and well-being. As more studies prove, people who live in urban areas and have access to the coast have lower levels of stress and better mental health.