Remember the college graduate who went viral for moaning about her 9-5 job? She just got laid off

In October this year, college graduate Brielle Asero becameTikTok famous after posting a video of her breaking down while describing the struggles of her first 9-5 job. Through a face-full of tears, she said, “I’m so upset!

“The nine to five schedule in general is crazy. Being in the office until five…if your job is remote, you get off at five. That’s fine.” If that wasn’t enough, since starting her job, she’s got no work-life balance. “I literally finish work at five and it’s pitch black. How do you have friends?” Asero asked blankly.

“How do you have energy? How do you have time for dating? I don’t have time for anything and I’m so stressed out.” Her breakdown struck a chord with many who debated about burnout and the toxic culture of the workplace. Since her video went viral, Asero posted an update, and things don’t appear any better for her.

Asero, who relocated to New York City for the corporate position, let her followers know that she was let go from the role - which took her five months to find. Before explaining exactly what went down, she made it clear the reason for being let go had nothing to do with her previous post. “I worked for a start-up, and they didn’t have the workload or the bandwidth that they needed to train me and to give me work to do,” said Asero.

@brielleybelly123 can someone tell me im going to be okay !!!! feels like the world is ending i need a job immediatley i am feeling so lost rn like i moved for this...!? ♬ original sound - BRIELLE Asero mentioned that she was wasn’t making enough to live, hence her not having savings or something else to fall back on.

“The salaries that people are making with a degree after college is just not okay. We’re working so much, and I still don’t have an emergency fund,” she added. She said that going through the hiring process again is defeating and makes you feel like you’re not good enough - something we can all relate to. Listing her academic achievements, Asero said, “I did everything I possibly could have and it’s still not enough.”

Unlike her viral post that received many negative comments, the most recent one was filled with encouraging platitudes. “You've got the platform that you could literally start making this a career, try to start reaching out to brands to supplement income,” recommended an online user. “I also got laid off from a start up before the holidays. had no emergency $ bc the pay was so low,” said another.