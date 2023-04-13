Self-care as a means of improving mental health: What is it, what does it entail?

Mental health disorders are a growing concern in today's society, with millions of people affected by disorders such as depression, anxiety, and PTSD. While medication and therapy are often recommended treatments, self-care practices can also be an effective means of alleviating symptoms and improving overall mental health.

What is self-care? Self-care refers to any deliberate action taken to promote physical, emotional, and mental well-being. It involves taking responsibility for one's own health and happiness and can include activities such as exercise, healthy eating, meditation, and spending time with loved ones.

Self-care can be especially important for people with mental health disorders, as it can help to reduce stress, improve mood, and increase the overall quality of life. Picture by Content Pixie /Unsplash Benefits of self-care for mental health Research has shown that self-care practices can be effective in reducing symptoms of mental health disorders.

For example, a study published in the Journal of Psychiatric and Mental Health Nursing found that mindfulness-based interventions, such as meditation and yoga, can be effective in reducing symptoms of depression and anxiety. Another study published in the Journal of Clinical Psychology found that self-care practices, such as exercise and relaxation techniques, can be effective in reducing symptoms of PTSD. Examples of Mindfulness Practices for People with Mental Health Disorders

Meditation Meditation involves focusing on the present moment and observing one's thoughts and emotions without judgement. It can be practised in a variety of ways, such as through guided meditations, mindfulness exercises, or simply by sitting quietly and focusing on the breath. Research has shown that regular meditation practice can reduce symptoms of anxiety, depression, and PTSD.

Yoga Yoga combines physical postures with breathwork and meditation, making it a holistic practice that can benefit both the body and mind. Research has shown that yoga can be effective in reducing symptoms of anxiety, depression, and PTSD. Picture by Erik Brolin /Usnplash Mindful breathing

Mindful breathing involves focusing on the breath and observing sensations in the body. It can be practised in a variety of ways, such as through deep breathing exercises or simply by taking a few deep breaths throughout the day. Research has shown that mindful breathing can be effective in reducing symptoms of anxiety, depression, and PTSD. Taking care of our physical, emotional, and mental needs can help us feel more balanced and in control, even in challenging times.

Self-compassion Research shows that practising self-compassion can reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety. A study published in the Journal of Counselling Psychology found that participants who completed a self-compassion intervention reported reductions in depression and anxiety symptoms compared to those who did not receive the intervention. Self-compassion involves being kind and understanding toward ourselves rather than critical or judgmental. Regular exercise has been linked to improved mental health outcomes, including reduced symptoms of anxiety and depression.

A study published in the Journal of Psychiatric Research found that people who participated in regular physical activity, such as running, weightlifting, or yoga, had lower levels of anxiety and depression compared to those who were less active. Taking time for self-care activities Reading, taking a bath, or spending time in nature, can improve overall well-being and reduce stress levels.

A study published in the Journal of Occupational Health Psychology found that employees who engaged in regular leisure activities during their free time reported lower levels of stress and better overall well-being. Incorporating self-care practices into our daily routines can help us feel more resilient and better equipped to handle challenges that may arise. Whether it's practising self-compassion, mindfulness, exercise, or leisure activities, finding time for self-care is a crucial aspect of mental health and wellness.