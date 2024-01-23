Sharon Osbourne reflects on Ozzy’s affair and how she tried to take her own life

Sharon Osbourne attempted to take her own life after hearing of her husband Ozzy Osbourne's four-year affair. The 71-year-old star has told how she locked herself in her bedroom and took an overdose of pills after learning of the Black Sabbath frontman's fling with hairdresser Michelle Pugh, which lasted from 2012 to 2016, but, thankfully, her maid spotted her when she tried to enter the room.

Speaking at her live show at London's The Fortune Theatre on Sunday night, she said: "He always, always had groupies and I was so used to that. "But when he knows the name of the person, where they live and where they work ... it is a whole different thing as you are emotionally invested. I took, I don’t know how many pills. "I just thought 'My kids are older, they are fine and can take care of themselves.'

"So I took an overdose and locked myself in the bedroom. The maid tried to come in to clean room and saw me." Sharon and Ozzy - who married in 1982, and have children Aimee, 40, Kelly, 39, and 38-year-old Jack together - briefly split in 2016, before reconciling, and she admits they are now "totally co-dependent". She added: "A therapist would diagnose him as an addict and me as a nutter, but we are totally co-dependent."

In 2019, Ozzy - who is battling Parkinson's disease - praised his wife Sharon as a "god" for taking him back after his infidelity.