Sleep expert reveals how to cope with night terrors

A lot happens in your body while you sleep. I’d like to think that we’ve all experienced nightmares or night terrors at some point in our lives. One of the few killjoys when it comes to sleeping, I must admit. Sleep expert Kiera Pritchard from Each Night Mattresses explains the differences between the two and offers tips on how to cope with night terrors when they occur.

Night terrors and nightmares are frequently mixed up. However, it is simple to distinguish between the two due to the timing and nature of each. Night terrors are much more common in children than in adults, who are much less likely to experience them. On the other hand, both children and adults frequently experience nightmares.

Night terrors vs. nightmares Nightmares are different from sleep terrors. A person who experiences a nightmare wakes up from the dream and may recall specifics, but a person who experiences a sleep terror episode does not. Children typically don't remember their nighttime nightmares in the morning.

Rapid eye movement sleep (REM) Non-rapid eye movement (NREM) (non-REM) are the two main categories of sleep. Typical nightmares happen during REM sleep. According to the sleep foundation, REM sleep is characterized by heart rate acceleration, rapid eye movement, rapid breathing, and rapid eye movement behind closed eyes. When you are in REM sleep, your brain is very active and your brain waves become more erratic, in contrast to other stages of sleep when they slow down. And (non-REM) is deep sleep. During Stage 3 of sleep, night terrors occur. Deep sleep occurs at this stage. It is more challenging to wake you up at this point, and if you are, you'll probably feel confused for a while. and are believed to be brought on by an overstimulated central nervous system.

Your eyes are closed during stage 1 of sleep, but you are still easily roused. This stage might go on for five to ten minutes. Stage 2 of sleep is when you start to nod off. Both your heart rate and body temperature decrease. Your body's getting ready for a restful sleep. This could go on for 10 to 25 minutes. The majority of our dreaming happens in the last half of sleep, which is when nightmares typically happen. Our brain waves are most active during this stage, and since our sleep cycle spends more time in REM than the first half of the night, we experience more vivid dreams during this time. The majority of our dreaming happens in the last half of sleep, which is when nightmares typically happen. Image by Biljana Jovanovic from Pixabay It is quite common for people to have no recollection of experiencing a night terror, while nightmares are typically easy to recall.

Someone experiencing a night terror will seem alert and awake even though they are still asleep. During a nightmare, there is no change in alertness, and you often cannot tell if someone is experiencing a nightmare. But how do we cope with night terrors? Occasional night terrors are not typically harmful to the sleeper, and since most people grow out of them, they often are not a cause for concern.

However, you should consult a doctor if night terrors become more frequent, disrupt the sleep of you or others, lead to safety concerns or injury, cause excessive sleepiness or problems functioning during the daytime, or continue beyond teen years into adulthood. If you witness someone having a night terror, it is best to not try and wake them up. Interfering can make the night terror worse or even prolong the episode. Staying calm and letting the night terror play itself out is the best thing you can do for someone experiencing parasomnia. That said, it is good to ensure the sleeper remains safe from injury by gently restraining them if they attempt to get out of bed. If they do, gently guide them back to bed and keep them away from stairs, walls, and windows.