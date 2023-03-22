South African NGOs team up against stigma in fighting mental health issues

The mental health of South Africans is tested almost every day. South Africa is ranked as having one of the poorest mental health indicators in the world, according to Sapien Labs second “Annual Mental State of the World Report 2021”, which was released in March 2022.

Janssen Neuroscience South Africa launched a campaign to dispel the stigma associated with mental health, creating awareness among the public and health-care professionals about the importance of checking in on mental health. The campaign, #breakingstigma, is a collaborative effort between Janssen Neuroscience South Africa, The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag), and The South African Society of Psychiatrists (Sasop). In an article written by associate professor William Gumede (School of Governance, University of the Witwatersrand), published in October 2021, it was revealed that 25.7% of South Africans are most likely depressed, with more than a quarter of respondents reporting moderate-to-severe symptoms of depression.

The prevalence of mental illness was different across all nine provinces, with higher rates in the Northern Cape, Eastern Cape, Western Cape, Gauteng, and Mpumalanga. The pressures related to mental health in our communities have increased during the last decade. The pandemic, social isolation, and dramatic life changes that came along with the many rules and regulations that people had to follow, including an energy crisis, have made it difficult to work and play, as well as raising inflation and security concerns.

Even though there has been an increase in conversations about mental health in recent years, there is still stigma and misunderstanding that can deter people from getting the treatment they need. Picture: Gustavo Fring/Pexels Even though there has been an increase in conversations about mental health in recent years, there is still stigma and misunderstanding that can deter people from getting the treatment they need and from opening up about their feelings. Moustafa Kamel, medical affairs director at Janssen South Africa, said the #breakingstigma campaign is an opportunity for us to collaborate with key stakeholders to break down the stigma of mental health and encourage individuals to prioritise their mental well-being. “Unchecked, mental health can shape up to become a major health risk amongst South Africans.”

According to “See Me End Mental Health Discrimination”, a Scottish initiative aimed at eliminating the stigma associated with mental health conditions, one of the most effective ways to influence people’s beliefs and behaviours is through the sharing of real-life experiences. This is in line with the social contract theory, which maintains that hearing something directly from someone who has a lived experience is the most effective approach to changing negative behaviour. John Clay, a patient with treatment-resistant depression, states that it is difficult to live with the condition and that depression as a whole is misunderstood. “The worst thing about living with it is the very deep dark hole that you go into; where you contemplate the worst things in life, for example, suicide or self-harm, and consequently hurting your family.”

While, Pearl Ndlovu, a patient who has been living with depression for years, says: “There is no shame in mental health. It can be overwhelming, but with support and treatment, it is manageable.” The #breakingstigma campaign has four main topics, the first of which is “Begin the Conversation”, which aims to tackle issues including whether labels are necessary if mental health exists, and why mental health is not prioritised. The second theme, “It is okay to not be okay,” examines how mental health is managed in businesses, educational institutions, and public spaces.

In its third section, which deals with “Discrimination in healthcare”, it highlights the value of giving mental health a top priority and expanding access to resources. The last focus of “The Buck Stops Here” is on providing safe environments for persons dealing with mental health problems, easing the strain on caregivers, and raising the bar for mental health care. Sadag’s Casey Chambers said: “There cannot be enough emphasis on the costs of disregarding mental health, and it begins with eradicating stigmas that are linked with various disorders that many people suffer from. It affects more people than we realise in many ways, but the door should be left open so that people can come forward without fear of being judged.

Dr Sebolelo Seape, president of Sasop, echoed the same concerns and highlighted that the excessive stress that South Africans experience at home and work has led to a noticeable rise in mental health issues among the population. “Economic, social, and family pressures are immense right now.” There is no better time than the present to address a crucial facet of modern life, and there is also no better time than the present to practice self-care, especially concerning mental health, Kamel said. Should you require counselling support, reach out to Sadag (https://www.sadag.org/) on the 24-hour helpline (0800 456 789) or SMS 31393.