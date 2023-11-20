Tips on how to ace that job interview

Whether you’re unemployed and looking for that dream job or in a job but looking for a change, job hunting can be daunting. What’s even worse is the interview process. Going for a job interview can be really nerve-wrecking, no matter how qualified for the job you might think you are.

You never know what the person interviewing you might be like or the type of person they are looking for. However, being well-prepared for an interview can help build confidence, no matter how nervous you are. Here are tips to help you prepare for that all-important job interview to land the dream job you’re hoping for.

Do your research Start by thoroughly researching the company you are applying for. Look into their mission, values, recent news, and any other relevant information. This will not only demonstrate your genuine interest in the organisation but also enable you to ask the right questions during the interview.

Understand the job description Take the time to carefully read and analyse the job description. Highlight the key skills and qualifications required for the role, and reflect on how your own experiences and abilities align with these requirements. This will enable you to showcase your suitability during the interview.

Practice common interview questions Familiarise yourself with common interview questions and practice your responses. This will help you feel more confident and articulate during the actual interview. Be sure to prepare specific examples from your past experiences that highlight your skills, accomplishments, and problem-solving abilities.

Dress professionally First impressions last. It’s a job interview, not a date. Research the company’s dress code and aim to dress a level up. Pick an outfit that you feel comfortable and confident in.

Always dress professionally. Picture: Unsplash Hunters Race Prepare your documents Ensure that you have all the necessary documents ready for the interview. This may include copies of your CV, references and certifications. Organise them neatly in a folder or portfolio for easy access during the interview.

Ensure that you have all the necessary documents ready for the interview. Picture: Pexels Cottonbro Studio Arrive early

Check the route to the place well in advance and leave with ample time to spare. There might be peak traffic during the time you have to be at your interview, so factor that in as well. Being punctual demonstrates respect for the interviewer’s time and helps ease any unnecessary stress. Be mindful of your body language

Non-verbal cues can leave a lasting impression on interviewers. Maintain eye contact, sit upright, and display positive body language throughout the interview. This includes smiling, nodding, and using appropriate hand gestures.

Maintain eye contact, sit upright, and display positive body language throughout the interview. Picture: Pexels Mart Production Ask the right questions Towards the end of the interview, the interviewer will usually ask if you have any questions.