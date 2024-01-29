Tips on how to reduce stress in your day-to-day life

Marriage, parenting and work are just a few of the many aspects of life that people have to deal with simultaneously daily. Trying to juggle all these responsibilities can be stressful for most, leaving one feeling overwhelmed and exhausted.

Therefore it’s essential to prioritise our mental wellbeing and find effective ways to reduce stress in our day-to-day lives. Here are some practical tips and techniques that can help you achieve a calmer and more balanced mindset. Identify your stress triggers

The first step in reducing stress is to identify the specific factors that make you feel anxious. Recognising your triggers will allow you to devise a plan to minimise their impact on your daily life. Whether it's a certain type of situation, person, or even an internal thought pattern, understanding what causes your stress will give you a sense of control.

Set healthy boundaries Learning to say no and set healthy boundaries is crucial for managing stress. We often take on more responsibilities than we can handle, leaving us feeling overwhelmed and stressed.

Don't be afraid to say no to requests that would leave you feeling stretched too thin. Practice time management Poor time management can lead to increased stress levels.

Plan your day, set realistic goals, and allocate time for each task or activity. Break larger tasks into smaller, manageable chunks, and prioritise accordingly. By managing your time effectively, you can alleviate the pressure and create a sense of accomplishment.

Prioritise self-care Self-care is often neglected in our busy lives, but it is vital for reducing stress. Take time out for yourself each day to engage in activities that bring you joy and relaxation.

This could be reading a book, taking a bath, practising a hobby, or simply enjoying a cup of tea. Do something for yourself. Picture: Pexels/Monstera Production

Remember that self-care does not mean you’re being selfish but that it’s in fact necessary for your overall wellbeing. Regular exercise Exercise is not only beneficial for physical health but also plays a crucial role in stress reduction.

Engaging in regular physical activity releases endorphins, which are natural mood boosters. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise most days of the week. Practice mindfulness and meditation

Taking a few minutes each day to practice mindfulness and meditation can be incredibly beneficial for reducing stress. These techniques help quiet the mind, promote relaxation, and increase self-awareness.

Practise mindfulness and meditation. Picture: Pexels/Matheus Natan Find a quiet space, focus on your breathing, and let go of any racing thoughts. Over time, consistent practice can lead to improved emotional wellbeing and reduced stress levels.