Tactics to deal with burnout at work

Durban — To avoid feeling overwhelmed and prevent burnout at this time of the year, it is imperative to set realistic expectations for yourself. This is according to chief executive and co-founder of 21st Century, Dr Chris Blair, said. 21st Century is one of the largest full-spectrum specialist remuneration and reward consultancies in Africa, with national and international capabilities.

Blair said to incorporate burnout prevention strategies into your work routine, start by being aware of the signs and symptoms that indicate burnout. “Take note of your energy levels, motivation, and emotional well-being. If you notice any signs of burnout, take immediate action. This could involve taking short breaks, seeking support, or adjusting your workload to prevent further burnout,” he said. He advised that one should break down their goals and prioritise tasks based on their urgency and importance. Blair said focusing on one task at a time and completing it to the best of your ability, can prevent unnecessary stress.

“Remember, it’s better to accomplish a few tasks well than to rush through multiple tasks and compromise quality. Creating clear boundaries between your work life and personal life is paramount. Communicate these boundaries effectively with your colleagues and supervisors,” he said. Moreover, Blair said developing and nurturing relationships with colleagues, mentors or trusted friends can significantly contribute to burnout prevention. He said foster these connections by engaging in regular conversations, seeking advice or discussing any challenges you may be facing.

He said by sharing experiences and realising that others can relate, you can gain support and perspective that will help you better cope with work-related stress. “Do not overlook the importance of annual leave in preventing burnout. Plan your leave in advance, strategically blocking out periods throughout the year to take time off. “During this leave, fully disconnect from work and engage in activities that rejuvenate you. By actively taking time off, you allow yourself to rest, relax, and recharge, setting the stage for increased productivity upon your return.