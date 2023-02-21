The majority of tried-and-true strategies for improving your health are relatively simple: if you want to lose weight, eat less and move more; if you want to increase your energy, get more sleep; and so on. Some, though, are a little peculiar. Even though they may appear counter-intuitive, use these 10 suggestions to take your health to the next level.

Instead of paracetamol, use Granny Smith apples It turns out that eating an apple a day can also prevent headaches in addition to keeping the doctor away. According to research by The Smell & Taste Therapy and Research Foundation, the smell of green apples lessens the severity of migraines. Researchers believe that this may have something to do with the way that relaxing scents may ease tension and help individuals forget about their migraine agony.

Flush with the lid down Keep the toilet cover down whenever flushing. E Coli and other faecal-based bacteria were discovered by microbiologists from the University of Arizona to float around the bathroom for a few hours before landing on surfaces, including your toothbrush. Bring chocolate to the gym

After a strenuous workout, drinking chocolate milk might help you recuperate and promote muscular growth, according to Loughborough University research. How? The protein is found in the milk together with water and electrolytes, while the carbs are found in the chocolate. Even the relatively large amount of sugar helps to replenish depleted energy. Also, it costs less than a protein smoothie.

Take a coffee nap A 20-minute sleep followed by 200 milligrams of caffeine – equivalent to two cups of coffee – was found to increase alertness and performance on computer tests in a Japanese study that looked at how to get the most out of an afternoon nap. Purchasing new shoes can enhance your sex life

High heels might improve your confidence, but they can also cause an orgasm. High heels immediately engage the pleasure muscles (pelvic floor muscles), which are connected to orgasms, according to a University of Verona research of 66 women under 50. Consider it just another reason to purchase online. When you're bloated, drink more water Drinking water may seem like it would just make you feel more bloated, but it can really help. Bloating is decreased as a result of the water's interaction with the soluble fibre, which results in a gel-like material that alters the motility of the gut.

And make sure you're properly hydrated. Your body clings to the water it does have when you're dehydrated, which makes you bloat. Exercise even when you're exhausted The last thing you feel like doing when you're fatigued is going for a run, yet working up a sweat might give you more energy. A study that appeared in Medicine and Science in Sports and Exercise Fatigue found that after just one 30-minute session of moderate intensity exercise, mood and depression had improved because exercise makes oxygen move around the body more effectively, which keeps you from getting tired as quickly.

Chew gum to sharpen your mind Try chewing some gum if you've had three coffees and still have a lengthy list of things to accomplish. Researchers at Coventry University discovered that chewing gum with a mint flavour may significantly reduce feelings of fatigue, and other studies have indicated that chewing gum can increase test scores and memory by 35%. Get hot to cool down

According to a University of Sydney research, drinking hot liquids helps you cool off because they cause your body to retain less heat overall than cold drinks do. This is so that sweating's cooling impact balances the heat build-up. explains why beef pho served hot is so popular in the humid country of Vietnam. Don't brush just after eating Do not clean your teeth right away after eating or drinking. Acidic meals such as tomatoes, sports drinks, and citrus fruits can erode tooth enamel.