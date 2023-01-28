Reasons why dieticians are an integral part of your healing

As such, dieticians have been credited with playing a significant role in society and the healthcare system by helping people prevent such diseases. Historically, nutrition support provision was managed by doctors and nurses via standard protocols.

The prevention and treatment of diet-related disorders is a significant topic of global concern, according to a peer-reviewed study on “Dietary Assessment in Human Health and Disease.” It states that many nutrition-related diseases should be preventable and treatable with an accurate assessment of food intake and eating behaviour, and balanced eating patterns should be preserved which dieticians accurately stock of. These healthcare practitioners evaluate the eating habits of patients as part of the nutritional assessment process to recommend appropriate interventions. Accurate dietary assessment tools are essential for comprehending and documenting what and when people consume, and mobile health technology holds considerable potential as a method.

According to Omy Naidoo, the founder of Newtricion Wellness Dieticians, nutrition experts substantially benefit society by assisting people in improving their health, nutrition, and overall well-being. They are committed to helping people live the healthiest lives possible. He emphasises that there is no question that dieticians are important members of society who contribute more than most people realise. By teaching the public about diet, nutrition, and healthy eating practices to aid in the prevention or management of particular chronic diseases, they promote healthy lives. Obesity rates are growing not only among the adult population but also among children in South Africa, increasing the burden of chronic diseases for the future as well. Picture: Cats Coming /Pexels. A scielo study estimates that 27% of the population is obese, with South African women having the highest obesity rates worldwide, which makes dieticians crucial to preventing such chronic illnesses.

Dietitians offer nutrition education programmes to inform the public about wholesome healthy eating habits and active lives. In other cases, they collaborate with community members to improve food access, prevent diseases linked to poor nutrition, and enhance individual health management. Help manage health conditions Nutrition plays an important role in helping to manage and treat several chronic illnesses, including diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol, and many more.

Help improve your health It is well known that dieticians have a considerable impact on the health of many people since they understand how the foods people consume affect their health. The purpose of their work is to promote health through nutrition by planning and implementing nutritional programs. Educate the public on healthier dietary choices

Dietitians inform the public about better dietary and lifestyle choices. To help their patients maintain their health and lower their chance of developing chronic diseases, they also examine, monitor, and adjust the nutrition regimens of their patients as needed. Assess health concerns Dietitians are qualified to evaluate patients’ dietary requirements, create customised diet programmes, and offer nutritional counselling. They frequently reduce mortality caused by poor eating by enhancing people’s dietary habits, general health, and sense of well-being.