SA retailer launches online tool that recommends supplements specifically for you

A survey of nearly 3 500 adults aged 60 and over was conducted, and the results were published in The Journal of Nutrition on October 1, 2017. The survey found that 70% of respondents use a daily supplement, either a multivitamin or a specific vitamin or mineral; 54% take one or two supplements, and 29% take four or more.

But the burning question remains how do you know which supplements you need to start using supplements? The best way to get all the necessary nutrients is through a nutritious diet, but we all know it isn't as easy as it sounds. In fact, a recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that one in 10 people have at least one vitamin deficiency.

Despite the pandemic’s negative effects, there is one positive take-away: it created a large market for immunity-boosting supplements and dietary supplements. People are now more aware of the impact of an unhealthy lifestyle. The increasing prevalence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) has resulted in the wider adoption of nutritional supplementation to augment overall well-being. But how do you know which supplements to take, and why? Imagine being able to identify all of your symptoms with the click of a button and receiving a list of supplements that are suggested to help you live your best life.

Recognising that everyone has distinct health and wellness goals, Clicks has introduced the new Supplement Recommender, an online tool that provides personalised supplement choices to support optimal health and well-being. Clicks chief healthcare officer Rachel Wrigglesworth told “IOL Lifestyle” that the Clicks Supplement Recommender online tool was developed by a team of nutritionists and dietitians. It identifies health, lifestyle, and behavioural factors associated with nutrition and health outcomes to make specific supplement recommendations.

The 5-minute Clicks Supplement Recommender evaluation examines important variables like stress levels, exercise habits, sleep patterns, and more to determine which vitamins and supplements your body may be deficient in. Afterwards, a customised product package is made only for you. While having a balanced diet is preferable, we are aware that we do not always eat healthily. According to Wrigglesworth, if you aren't eating a balanced diet, it may be wise to think about taking a vitamin or supplement to support your unique needs.

Picture by Adonyi Gábor /pexels “As a trusted healthcare provider, we are excited to offer this convenient, easy-to-use tool as part of our commitment to supporting our customers on their wellness journey.” I tried the Supplement Recommender evaluator and it’s incredibly simple to use, although I was initially sceptical. It really will make buying the supplements I need much simpler rather than just winging it.

When it comes to dietary supplements, one size fits all does not work, Wrigglesworth noted. By taking the Clicks Supplement Recommender evaluation, you may determine which supplement you require to support your health and well-being at its highest level. The Clicks Supplement Recommender is an online assessment tool, designed by nutritionists and dieticians, asks you questions about your health and lifestyle to build a custom product bundle based on your wellness objectives. “Customers will be able to spend their supplement budget more effectively based on tailor-made advice suited to their individual wellness goals,” said Wrigglesworth.

Supplements are sold as dietary supplements to fulfil the user’s needs where there may be a lack of these for various reasons that could be lifestyle or disease-related. There is medical research supporting the physiological effects caused by deficiencies of various supplements, e.g. iron deficiency anaemia, she said. Your recommended vitamin and supplement regimen can be delivered right to your door, and online orders of more than R600 get free delivery.