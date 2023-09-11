Tips to help you live your best life for longer

While we can’t live forever, all of us would like to live a long, fulfilling life. According to the Evening Standard, US-born Spaniard Maria Branyas is 116 years old and took the title of oldest person in the world earlier in 2023.

She has attributed her long life to staying away from "toxic people". Jeanne Louise Calment, who died at the age of 122 in 1997 and holds the record for the oldest person ever, attributed her long life to olive oil, port, and chocolate, but she was also a cigarette smoker. Just by looking at these two ladies, we’ve learned that olive oil, drinking port, eating chocolate, and staying away from toxic people are some of the things we should look into if we want to live longer.

One Medical shares tips on what you need to start doing if you want to live longer. Stay active It’s a no-brainer that exercise is good for your body. Regular physical activity, even if it’s just a small amount, can extend your lifespan.

Stay active. Picture: Pexels Anastasia Shuraeva Follow a healthy diet Following a healthy diet is not just for when you want to lose weight. What you eat seriously impacts your health. A healthy diet, rich in fruits, vegetables, fibre, and whole foods, has been shown to be protective against inflammation and chronic diseases, such as heart disease, diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and certain cancers, that cause the majority of early deaths.

Follow a healthy diet. Picture: Pexels T Leish Get enough sleep

A regular sleep schedule is also crucial to your body’s overall functioning. A good night’s sleep is defined as at least seven to nine hours a night. Reduce stress Let’s face it. Stress is a part of life. But how you manage it is important. Elevated anxiety and worry can have a significant toll on the body and disrupt almost all of its processes.

Chronic stress can increase the risk of depression, anxiety disorders, heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, inflammation, and obesity. Stay connected with friends and family Friendships and relationships are more than just emotionally fulfilling; they are beneficial for your physical health too.

Having strong, meaningful relationships can increase feelings of happiness and overall satisfaction with life. Stay connected. Picture: Unsplash Leighann Blackwood Stop binge drinking