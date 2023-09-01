6 ways to combat burnout and boost mental health, according to experts

Feeling completely drained or overwhelmed with stress? Are you experiencing mental exhaustion, and feeling physically exhausted as well? You could be experiencing burnout. It is easy to fall into and can be difficult to recover from.

Burnout is a form of extreme chronic stress that can manifest in a variety of dysfunctional ways. Below, the team at Herbalife shares some tips to combat burnout and boost mental health. “As we journey through the second half of 2023, South Africans have a palpable desire to boost their energy levels. While the year has brought its fair share of challenges, it's also brimming with potential. “Instead of focusing on the physical toll, now’s the time to harness solutions that ensure our internal batteries are fully charged,” they note.

Water is the unsung hero of energy boosters. Picture: Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio Stay hydrated Water is the unsung hero of energy boosters. Our brains and bodies thrive on it, and even a slight drop in hydration can make us feel lethargic. Feeling slow? Try downing a glass of water before reaching for a sugary snack. Keeping a water bottle at hand with a splash of mango-flavoured aloe concentrate will help make sipping throughout the day enjoyable and can do wonders for your energy levels and overall mood.

Sipping on chilled ice herbal teas can also be a soothing way to stay hydrated, whether sweet peach or zesty lemon for a subtle kick there is a tea blend for your every need. Supercharge your hydration options On especially active days, or when it's scorching outside, our bodies need a bit more than plain water or herbal teas. Electrolytes help balance the amount of water in your body and maintain optimal nerve and muscle function.

Consider adding a splash of electrolyte drink mix to your water, especially if you're sweating more than usual. For sports fans, reaching for an option that increases water absorption is a clever idea. To take your workout to the next level, go for an effervescent energy drink that is high in vitamin C or an energy drink that contains B vitamins for an instant kick. Caffeine, when consumed mindfully, can be a fantastic pick-me-up. Try something like high-protein iced coffee. Another option is a speciality tea, an ideal in-between drink for ensuring sustained energy.

Whether it is a short walk outside, listening to your favourite song, or chatting with a friend, find little ways to lift your spirits throughout the day. Picture: Pexels/Blue Bird Manage your mood Your emotions play a pivotal role in how energetic or drained you feel. It is essential to recognise when you are feeling down or overwhelmed. Remember, it is okay to take a break. Whether it is a short walk outside, listening to your favourite song, or chatting with a friend, find little ways to lift your spirits throughout the day.

Get moving It might sound counterintuitive, but getting some exercise can increase your energy. It does not mean hitting the gym for an hour; a short walk around the block, some light stretches, or even dancing in your living room can get your blood pumping and give you that much-needed vitality boost. Opt for whole foods and snacks rich in protein, fibre, and unsaturated fats. Picture: Pexels/Polina Tankilevitch Eat for energy

What you put into your body can significantly impact how you feel. Opt for whole foods and snacks rich in protein, fibre, and unsaturated fats. Think lean meats, nuts, seeds, and plenty of colourful veggies. Avoid heavy, greasy foods or high-sugar snacks that might give a short-lived sugar rush, followed by an energy crash. Get enough sleep