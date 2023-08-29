Natural foods that can help you overcome unhealthy sugar cravings

Do you still have a hankering for dessert two hours after your breakfast chocolate croissant? Do you crave a chocolate bar to get through your afternoon slump and then a carbonated drink to get through your slump-induced slump? You’re not alone if you’ve noticed that eating sugary snacks only increases your need for more of them.

Without the support of proteins or fats, eating a lot of simple carbohydrates will swiftly quell your appetite and provide your body a temporary energy boost. However, the effect ends almost as soon, leaving you hungry once again and craving more. According to Diabetes South Africa, sugar cravings are quite prevalent, particularly in women. In fact, up to 97% of women and 68% of men say they occasionally have food cravings, including sugar cravings. People who have a sugar hunger have a strong want to eat anything sweet, and they may struggle to restrain themselves when it comes to food.

This may result in binge eating or excessive calorie consumption, occasionally on a regular basis. Fortunately, there are steps you can take to lessen the discomfort. While you may be aware that pastries, sweets, and candies are also high in sugar, you may not be aware that foods like granola, breakfast cereal and protein bars contain hidden sugar. While sugary snacks may provide you a temporary burst of energy, they frequently leave you exhausted by the end of the day.

Women should consume no more than 25 grams (6 teaspoons or 100 calories) of sugar per day, according to research findings from the Heart and Stroke Foundation of South Africa (HSFSA). No more than 36g (9 teaspoons) or 150 calories should be consumed daily by men. So, how can you stop craving sugar in the late afternoon or evening? Making sure you choose snacks that will best nourish your body is all that matters. How can sugar cravings be permanently suppressed? Here are some helpful suggestions from Diabetes South Africa. Change to the natural foods listed below to help ward off sugar cravings:

Sweet Potatoes Delicious sweet potatoes are substantial, delicious, and packed with nutrients. They are mostly composed of carbohydrates, but they also include fibre, and a variety of vitamins and minerals, such as potassium, vitamin A and vitamin C. Some people experience sugar cravings as a result of under-eating during the day.

By boosting calories and making your meals more balanced while also satisfying your demand for sweetness, including a carb source like sweet potatoes in your meals will help you counteract this. Try roasting them with paprika and cinnamon for a tasty treat. Chia seeds

According to data from the HSFSA, chia seeds are a good source of numerous essential nutrients, including omega-3 fatty acids, soluble dietary fibre, and other beneficial plant chemicals. In actuality, soluble fibre makes up about 40% of chia seeds. This type of fibre easily binds to water and expands in your gut to create a jelly-like material, which may help you feel fuller for longer and reduce sugar cravings. Chia seeds may be used in a variety of dishes, so if you're seeking something sweet, consider creating chia pudding.

Yoghurt Having a high protein content and being a good source of calcium, yoghurt is a healthy snack, according to Healthline. Yoghurt may also be a healthy snack to help control your cravings and regulate your appetite, according to several studies. In fact, one study discovered that healthy-weight women who had high-protein Greek yoghurt for an afternoon snack were less ravenous and ate less later in the day compared to those who had a lower-protein snack or no snack at all.

Yoghurt without added sugar and with living cultures is the healthiest option, according to WebMD. Dates The dried fruit of the date palm tree are incredibly delicious and very nutrient-dense. They are an excellent source of fibre, potassium, iron, and healthy plant chemicals, even if they have been dried.

In addition to satisfying your sweet tooth, eating a few dates can provide you access to important nutrients. For a sweet and crunchy treat, you may even consider combining them with nuts like walnuts. However, keep in mind that dates are quite delicious; therefore, limit yourself to one part, or around three dates, at a time. Legumes

Beans, lentils, and chickpeas are excellent plant-based sources of protein and fibre. In fact, according to studies from the Cleveland Clinic, 1 cup of lentils has about 18g of protein and 16g of fibre. These two nutrients may both heighten feelings of satiety. Thus, consuming legumes regularly should theoretically increase fullness and lessen sugar cravings brought on by hunger. According to a recent study review, eating lentils may help people lose weight. This may be at least in part because legumes can temporarily increase your appetite.