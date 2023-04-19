Understanding endometriosis: Improving hormone balance naturally

Endometriosis affects millions of women worldwide and is one of the leading causes of infertility. Unfortunately, it can take years for women to receive a diagnosis, and addressing the inflammatory condition can be a challenging process.

Kiko Vitals, a female-led wellness company, is raising awareness and educating women on managing endometriosis naturally by focusing on hormone balance. Endometriosis occurs when tissue similar to the uterus lining grows outside of the uterus, leading to severe pain, heavy periods, and infertility. The female-led wellness company has shed light on the link between oestrogen dominance and endometriosis, a debilitating condition that affects millions of women globally.

By focusing on hormone balance, Kiko Vitals, empowers women to take control of their health and manage endometriosis naturally. Understanding the connection between gut health, hormones, and endometriosis can lead to effective and long-lasting solutions.

"Our BALANCE supplement is designed to help women maintain hormone balance and support their overall wellness. We're proud to raise awareness about endometriosis and the importance of hormone balance,” - Kiko Vitals.Picture supplied. According to the company's experts, oestrogen dominance - a major cause of the disorder - can result from the reactivation of inactive oestrogen or the synthetic chemicals that simulate it in the body. They explained that chemicals trigger an immune system reaction, creating inflammation in the surrounding area of the endometrial tissue that further accelerates its growth and development. Hormone balance is vital in managing endometriosis.