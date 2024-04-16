How to take care of your indoor plants in winter

I have to confess that I’m a little obsessed with my indoor plant collection. Some of them I’ve had for years and some are newbies.

During summer I enjoyed watching them flourish but now that the colder weather is already here, I know that they will need special care. The cold temperatures, dry air, and reduced sunlight can all have a negative impact on your plants, but with a little extra attention and care, you can help them thrive during the colder months. If you are a plant mom and worried if your green babies are going to survive the winter, here are tips on how you should take care of them.

Adjust watering schedule During the winter months, plants tend to require less water as they are not actively growing. Be sure to adjust your watering schedule accordingly and avoid overwatering, as this can lead to root rot. Check the soil moisture levels before watering and water only when the top 3cm of soil is dry.

Adjust your watering schedule during winter. Picture: Cottonbro Studio / Pexels Provide adequate humidity Heaters can cause the air inside your home to become dry, which can be detrimental to house plants. Place a humidifier near your plants or group them together to increase humidity levels to create a microclimate. You can also mist your plants regularly to help maintain adequate moisture levels.

Protect from drafts Cold drafts from windows, doors, or vents can harm your plants, so protecting them from these sources is important. Move plants away from drafty areas and consider using a plant stand or saucer to lift them off cold surfaces. Increase sunlight exposure With the shorter days of winter, it is important to maximise sunlight exposure for your plants.

Place them near windows where they can receive the most natural light possible, or consider using grow lights to supplement their light intake. Monitor for pests and diseases Winter is a common time for house plant pests and diseases to thrive, so be sure to regularly inspect your plants for any signs of infestation or illness. Treat any issues promptly to prevent them from spreading to other plants.