A guide to keep your plants flourishing while you're on holiday

The festive season is fast approaching and with many in need of an end-of-year break, the team at GARDENA has provided some tips to keep your precious plants standing tall while you are away. From DIY tricks to smart watering solutions, the gardening tools retailer has got your leafy babies covered while you enjoy your break.

“Planning an end-of-year getaway is exciting, but for many plant parents, the excitement of going away is tinged with worry at the thought of leaving their plants home alone,” GARDENA said. “While some plants can survive a few days without water, a plan must be made for others if you’re planning a longer holiday.” Here are GARDENA’s tips for caring for indoor and potted plants while you enjoy your getaway:

- Make sure you water your plants thoroughly before you leave. - The more light your plant receives, the more water it needs, GARDENA explained. “Consider moving them away from their natural source of light to help them retain water for longer while you’re away.” - Most house plants, especially tropical species, benefit from being grouped together because the plants release moisture into the air around them, the gardening tools retailer explained. “This increases the humidity around them to such an extent that no more water can pass from the plant into air, helping them to stay hydrated.”

- Make an improvised irrigator with a plastic water bottle. GARDENA suggested poking a few holes in the bottle lid, filling the bottle with water, and burying the bottle halfway and upside down in the pot. “The water will slowly seep into the soil and keep the soil saturated with moisture. Make sure that excess water can drain out of the pot.”