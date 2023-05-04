Bona Mugabe and Simba Chikore’s divorce hearing reveals lavish lifestyle with 22 farms and mansion in Dubai

Simba Chikore, the estranged husband of Bona Mugabe, has presented a long inventory of properties that they reportedly acquired during their marriage. However, Chikore claimed that the properties he co-owns with Mugabe are just a drop in the bucket, compared to what she possesses on her own.

According to Chikore’s legal documents submitted to the High Court, he asserted that his savings from his previous career as a pilot and farming endeavours were used to acquire the properties. He also mentioned that he received contributions from his father-in-law, the late Robert Mugabe, and completed special assignments on behalf of the former Zimbabwean president. Despite admitting that the marriage has dissolved, Chikore believed that reconciliation is possible if external influences are eliminated and the couple receives counselling and familial support.

Here’s a list of the assets that Simba Chikore has claimed to co-own with Bona Mugabe: 24 lavish houses.

22 sprawling farms.

Dubai mansion.

$760 000 (about R13.8m) in a bag removed by Bona Mugabe from their marital home.

$129 000 that Simba Chikore says he gave to Bona Mugabe from farm sales. Mugabe filed for divorce earlier this year, claiming that their marriage of nine years was “irretrievably broken down with no prospect of restoration”.