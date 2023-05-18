Bride-to-be calls off wedding after finding out that her sister and her fiancé had a fling

Keeping secrets from the ones you love is never a good idea because secrets have a way of coming out and it’s rarely at a good time. This bride-to-be learnt about a devastating secret that her fiancé and her sister had been keeping from her just a few weeks before her wedding day.

A 28-year-old woman, who is engaged to her 36-year-old fiancé (D), took to Reddit to share the secret that has in fact caused her to break off the wedding. “After a family dinner this weekend, my sister, K who's 32 years old, suggested the two of us go out for some dessert alone. It was a strange suggestion for her to make as we were never really close, but I agreed. However, she simply drove us to a nearby park, where she dropped the bombshell on me that she and D went out for a while,” shares the bride-to-be. She does, however, add that this had happened before she ever met her fiancé .

“They went on dates for about a month but it fizzled out, and she repeatedly reassured me that nothing happened between her and D for the two years D and I were together. “Also, according to her, after I introduced D to my entire family (about three months into our relationship), she had a discussion with D, hoping D would break it off with me himself. However, D convinced her to simply hide it, as he was happy with me and their short fling shouldn’t interfere with our relationship,” she adds. The bride-to-be shared that she felt disgusted and betrayed.

“My sister is very non-confrontational and I can understand why she wouldn’t want to be the one to tell me, but I’ve been with D for over two years, and lived with him for almost a whole year. “When we got home, I blew up at him in front of our families, for having kept such a large secret from me and broke off the wedding. He’s tried to explain that his fling with my sister meant nothing, but I still believed he should have told me, and this has made me doubt if he has any other secrets he’s been keeping from me,” the Reddit user continues. “Since then, he, along with his mother and sister, have been persistently bombarding me with calls and texts. They wanted me to go on with the wedding, telling me that D has proved again and again how much he loved me, that the arrangements have all been made and we can’t get our deposits back, and that I would be letting down our wedding guests.”