‘I spoke to my ex-boyfriend for an hour while on honeymoon. Now my husband is upset’

Some people want absolutely nothing to do with their exes when they separate while others are happy to remain friends. The latter being rare.

This new bride however seems to be one of those. She’s still so connected to her ex-boyfriend that she even communicated with him during her honeymoon. The 35-year-old newly-wed recently took to Reddit to find out if she’s the a**hole for doing so and upsetting her husband.

Now I’m sure you know the answer to this but here’s what her reasoning was and why her husband got upset. She and her 38-year-old husband spent their honeymoon at a resort. One night while her husband was taking a nap, she went to the pool to video call her ex-boyfriend because she meant to touch base with him before she went on her honeymoon.

“My ex’s mom is very ill and I resonate with his situation and wanted to help support him and give him some advice,” she wrote. After an hour of chatting with her ex, her husband finds her still on the video call. “I Introduce him and he abruptly leaves. I find him visibly upset and not talking to me. He says that these moments are for us,” wrote the new wife.

“I try to explain to him what my ex is going through and I didn’t get a chance to talk to him before I left. He says the optics are disheartening and that there is a time and place for everything and this was not it. And that I should’ve asked him if it was okay to call him.” “I didn’t expect this to be a big deal. I don’t have feelings for my ex and I love my husband. My ex however needed support in a critical time. Am I the a**hole?,” she asked Reddit users. As I said, I’m sure you all know the answer to this one, but here’s what Reddit users had to say.