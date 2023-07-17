‘I told my date he should get a prostitute’ - guy paid for lunch, then wanted sex in return

It’s 2023 and there are still men out there who think that paying for a lady’s meal automatically means she owes him something in return. Unless discussed up front, most couples split bills these days, especially if it’s a first date and you’re still getting to know each other.

Therefore it’s no surprise that this date went horribly wrong after a guy assumed something can happen between him and his date simply because he paid for lunch. A woman took to Reddit’s “TrueOffMyChest” group to share the unfortunate experience. “I had a lunch date earlier that I thought was going well until it came to actually paying for the food and I was planning on paying for myself but he insisted but oh of course it wasn't out of the kindness of his heart or chivalrous or anything no why would it be,” wrote the woman.

“After we ate, he wanted me to come back to his place with him and I kindly said nah cause it was just our first date and he got a little agitated and kept talking about how I must've used him for free food (as if I didn't offer to pay for my own food..?) and he doesn't know why ‘women are like this' cause we were having a good time and why not continue that... like there aren't other things to do that aren't your house??” she continued. At this point, she told him that he might as well just hire a prostitute so his money doesn't go to waste. “I technically meant it as a joke but I guess it's not funny if you're the sexually frustrated one because he had the most grossed-out expression on his face. As if what he wanted to happen wasn't just prostitution with a middleman (the restaurant)? But we just went to our own homes after that one,” she added.

She concluded by telling users that he messaged her later the day to say that what she said was weird but at the same time he tried to guilt trip her into going to his house. Reddit users were quick to respond to her post. “Bullet dodged. Why do so many guys think paying for a date grants them sex?” said one user.

“Just write this off as a bullet dodged. It’s creepy as heck he’d try to manipulate you into sleeping with him for food,” echoed another.