She thought her date stood her up but it turned out he died

Being stood up by a date is probably one of the worst things that can happen to anyone when entering the dating pool. While this Reddit user thought everything was going well with a man she had just started dating, she was shocked when he one day stood her up on their date.

Little did she know that he had in fact died. “We’ve been on four dates and instantly clicked and had so much in common and constantly talked and he was just awesome, had sex on our third date and it was amazing as well. I really thought I had found a good one,” wrote Reddit user @quanvuminhtran in the “off my chest” group. “And then right before our fifth date, he went radio silent and promptly stood me up at the restaurant.”

That’s what she thought anyway. “I thought ‘oh well he probably got something better to do thank god it’s only been like three weeks and I didn’t get too invested’. But I also really liked him and was hella mad,” she continued. “Four days of me delving into every insecurity I ever had trying to find a reason he would ghost me like this and embarrass me by standing me up.”

She then met her friend, someone she worked with and who introduced her to the man. “I didn’t want to seem unpleasant or anything so I just told him to tell the guy I’m not mad that he stood me up.” With the saddest look on his face, he then responded: “Did you not know? He died. He got into a car crash on the 6th and died. How did you not know that?

“I was speechless. For days I thought this wonderful guy ghosted me for no reason and was terribly pissed with him. Turns out he got clipped by a reckless driver and died on his way to our date. “I don’t even know how to react. I’m just so flabbergasted right now. I’ve known him for less than a month, how does one even deal with something like this?” she concluded.